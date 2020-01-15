Lighting Fixtures Repaired on I-70 Near Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – District 5 of the Ohio Department of Transportation says street lighting will soon be returned to the area near the Fifth Street and Maple Avenue ramps, located on I-70. Morgan Overbey, Public Information Officer with ODOT, says the faulty lighting poles were brought to the attention of ODOT and crews were dispatched from the District 5 Office as well as AEP to resolve the issue.

“Motorists may have noticed that there is a portion of lighting out near Maple Avenue; and actually AEP notified us last week that maybe one of our service poles was starting to age and wear. So, at that time one of our crews went out and took a look at it. AEP actually disconnected power—we removed and then set a new pole on Friday. On Monday, they actually reconnected the lighting control center—they mounted that back up.”

The final stage of the lighting repair plan is currently being undertaken by AEP. However, all lighting in the Downtown Corridor area will be replaced through a project slated to begin next year.

“So basically, at this time we are just waiting on AEP to replace the meter there and reconnect power; and we’ll be good to go. With the upcoming I-70 Reconstruction Project—set to begin in 2021—we will actually be replacing the lighting system within the Downtown Zanesville Corridor.”

During the 2021 Downtown Zanesville Corridor Project, lighting fixtures will be moved from the shoulder of the road to the median.