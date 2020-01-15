Levi, UTRGV visit Seattle

Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-10, 2-1) vs. Seattle (9-9, 2-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Javon Levi and Texas Rio Grande Valley will take on Terrell Brown and Seattle. The junior Levi is averaging 9.2 points and 9.2 assists over the last five games. Brown, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Brown is putting up 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Morgan Means is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros are led by Levi, who is averaging 10.8 points, 8.3 assists and 2.5 steals.

STEPPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 85 points per game and allowed 64.7 points per game across three conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 65.2 points scored and 71.1 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Levi has had his hand in 47 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 11 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 72.

COLD SPELL: Texas Rio Grande Valley has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64.1 points, while allowing 78.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 73.2 points per game. The Redhawks have averaged 78.4 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com