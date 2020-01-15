Coshocton Sheriff’s Office Search Drug House

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve executed a search warrant a known drug house where a recent overdose death occurred.

The house is located in the 200 block of North 15 Street in Coshocton.

On Tuesday, authorities said two men and one woman were taken into custody in the on-going investigation into the drug trade and recent death.

Their names aren’t being released until formal charges are filed.

During the search authorities recovered suspected drugs and drug related items.