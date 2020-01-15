Updated on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 4:49 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog likely during the early morning. A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the overnight, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 37°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 41°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the morning and early afternoon, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 19°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 28°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs around 50°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows around 22°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 38°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 28°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our first area of low pressure (L1) has made it’s way into Thunder Bay, ON and is dragging a cold front through Iowa and Wisconsin. This cold front, appears as though it will be weakening as it moves closer to us. Attached to the cold front, and all the way down near the Oklahoma/Kansas border, there is our next low pressure center, L2, which will latch onto the cold front and begin to bring a part of it back to the north as a warm front.

As we head through tonight, it appears that an inversion which set up across southern Ohio (warmer air trapped beneath the cooler air). This will likely be the result of the fact that the cold front will be weakening and the temperatures just a few hundred feet above us will likely hold steady as warm air advection from L2 begins to move into our area. This will likely result in the development of widespread fog (or at least widespread patchy fog) across southern Ohio. In addition, an area of high pressure appears as though it will develop over our region, which likely help the temperature inversion. But this high pressure will quickly move out of the area by Wednesday Morning.

L2 will move into Iowa by Wednesday Morning, and it will use the remnants of the weakened cold front as the basis for it’s warm front. With the assistance of the high pressure, which although weak, and the moisture from the stationary front in the Deep South, I expect that L2 will have no troubles in developing a few rain showers. A stray rain shower will be possible in our area as we head into the early afternoon, and then I am expecting that isolated rain showers will be entering the area as the warm front gets ready to move through our area during the late afternoon. I do expect that we will start off Wednesday with some fog, and this fog will likely lift a little bit, but it will probably give way to some cloud cover in the lower to mid-levels throughout the much of the day. It is hard to word this in the forecast, but basically I expect that above the fog tomorrow morning will be mostly clear skies, and then as the fog lifts a bit, it will give way to our mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. As for the high temperature on Wednesday Afternoon, I am going ahead and keeping it 59°, but if the rain showers arrive earlier or the clouds become a bit thicker, or if the fog holds on a bit longer, then our temperatures will likely only be in the mid-50s during the afternoon.

In any case, the cold front from L2 gets ready to push through the area by late Thursday Evening (or possibly early Thursday Evening depending on how exactly this low pressure wants to track). Regardless, lingering rain showers will be possible during the overnight hours. Some of those rain showers will try to mix with snow showers towards sunrise, and then given the way the temperatures are looking to shape out, it possible that a stray snow shower could be possible late Thursday Morning. Either way, I am expecting mostly cloudy skies during much of the morning, and then a gradual decrease in the cloud cover during the afternoon.

A very strong high pressure moves into North Dakota by Thursday Morning. This high pressure will likely have a maximum central pressure around 1040-1044 mb. This high will spread out across the entire upper Plains and Midwest. Just given the presence of this high pressure, I went ahead made Thursday Night “mostly clear”, and the first half of Friday. However, in meteorology where there is a high there must be a low.

On Friday Morning, a broad area of low pressure will get organized as another trough in the upper levels gets ready to move out of the Rockies. A low pressure up in South Dakota will work on bringing up the moisture and getting things ready, but it will then transfer itself from South Dakota all the way to western Kansas. This will be L3. L3 will waste no time in beginning to move towards our area.

L3 will lift a warm front over our area on Friday. Ahead of this warm front exists the possibility of some snow showers (should it arrive early enough) or perhaps rain showers and snow showers. Once the warm front passes over our area, it will likely be sometime early Saturday Morning, we will be seeing rain showers likely in our area. Given the intensity of this low pressure, it could be enough to bring our temperatures up to around 50°, but given how the rain is appearing more and more as though it will be steady (or at least in two distinct rounds), I am hesitant to bring the temperature for Saturday much higher than that. Regardless, once we get into Saturday Afternoon, the low pressure center will be in lower Michigan, and that will mean that the cold front will likely be entering western Ohio from Indiana. The cold front appears likely to pass through sometime during the early or late evening on Saturday, and then rain showers will switch over to snow showers before tapering off towards sunrise on Sunday Morning.

However, northwesterly and then northerly flow off the lakes could result in a few snow showers for our area on Sunday Afternoon or at least mostly cloudy skies, but it is too early to go into more detail than that.

