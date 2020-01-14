Zanesville symposium highlights dangers of vaping

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Growing health concerns over vaping will take center stage at a special symposium Wednesday night in Zanesville.

Rambo Memorial Health Center is sponsoring the event which will be held at the John McIntire Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Director for Rambo Gloria Brown says health, education and other officials will be speaking on what they have experienced when it comes to vaping.

“As of January the 7th 2020, this is from a CDC website, there have been 2,602 cases of hospitalized Evali. It stands for e-cigarette or vaping use associated lung injury. 57 deaths have been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia and there are still more deaths that are under investigation.”

Registered nurse Andrea Retherford with Rambo says this is a problem that every parent should be looking out for.

“This is what I see more than anything else, they come in here and they were caught but it was the only time they’d ever used it. And they’re good kids. They’re in sports, they’re in band, they have good grades. It is not the person that you would think, ‘Oh yeah, he’s using that.'”

The symposium will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.