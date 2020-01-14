WHIZ hosts home show at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Preparations are underway for the WHIZ Annual Hearth Home and Away show at the Colony Square Mall.

The event which takes place in mid-February is perfect for anyone who owns a home and wants to do some remodeling or maintenance.

“Home Hearth and Away is — this is now our 20th year for developing a show that really highlights the home and anything that has to do with home or homeownership — the show is about. Anything that has to do with home or home ownership. Making your house a better place to live, a more comfortable place to live. A better place to want to spend time with you and your family. That’s what the show is really about.”

General Sales Director for WHIZ Interactive Jay Benson says the event is still looking for vendors for the show.

“It would be any vendor who helps a person do things to their home to make it more comfortable. They can call here at WHIZ. We’ll get them in touch with a WHIZ account executive who will get them the information that they need and we can email it to them, we can send it to them snail mail, we can call them up on the phone and give them the information.”

Hearth Home and Away will be held at the Colony Square Mall from February 14 – 16. If you’re a vendor interested in taking part in the show, contact our station.