Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 64, Stryker 25

Ashland Crestview 47, Norwalk St. Paul 44, OT

Ashland Mapleton 41, New London 31

Attica Seneca E. 81, Morral Ridgedale 30

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 50

Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 46

Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Rossford 36

Botkins 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 19

Bryan 48, Pettisville 22

Bucyrus Wynford 64, Bucyrus 34

Carey 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Chillicothe Huntington 29

Cin. Hughes 48, Cin. Taft 41

Circleville 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 48

Coldwater 39, Convoy Crestview 38, OT

Cols. Bexley 44, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

Cols. Centennial 42, Cols. East 31

Cols. Hartley 56, Pickerington N. 34

Cols. Northland 51, Cols. Beechcroft 27

Cols. School for Girls 32, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Cols. South 75, Cols. West 10

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Hilliard Bradley 30

Cols. Walnut Ridge 49, Cols. Independence 41

Delaware Christian 59, Tree of Life 35

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Westerville Cent. 23

E. Central, Ind. 43, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 27

Edgerton 58, Pioneer N. Central 32

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Columbus Grove 27

Gorham Fayette 38, Hicksville 35

Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Rittman 67

Houston 42, DeGraff Riverside 36

Huron 54, Lakeside Danbury 33

Kalida 46, Defiance Tinora 22

Kenton 60, Marion Elgin 45

Liberty Center 60, Montpelier 31

Lucas 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 35

Massillon Tuslaw 32, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20

McComb 49, Miller City 40

Monroeville 60, Mansfield St. Peter’s 57

Napoleon 44, Holland Springfield 25

New Albany 36, Worthington Kilbourne 27

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Ottoville 87, Pandora-Gilboa 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 74, Hilliard Darby 39

Paulding 56, Van Wert 49

Pemberville Eastwood 75, Elmore Woodmore 50

Perrysburg 50, Sylvania Northview 29

Reynoldsburg 74, Dublin Coffman 66

Russia 41, Covington 34

Sherwood Fairview 76, W. Unity Hilltop 27

Sidney Fairlawn 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Spencerville 59, Lima Shawnee 42

St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 43, Bellaire St. John 11

St. Henry 52, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34

St. Marys Memorial 56, New Bremen 26

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17

Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Groveport-Madison 20

Tontogany Otsego 52, Millbury Lake 47

Westerville N. 50, Dublin Jerome 35

Westerville S. 54, Hilliard Davidson 40

Whitehall-Yearling 84, Cols. Wellington 13

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Maumee 31

Willard 62, Tiffin Columbian 31

Williamsport Westfall 47, Frankfort Adena 40

Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/