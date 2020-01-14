Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 56, Grant 28

Bowen 56, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 45

Chester 85, Shawnee 24

Chicago King 54, Hubbard 44

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Fisher 44

Downers North 62, Lyons 57, OT

Dunbar 86, Tilden 22

Eureka 79, Putnam County 50

Harvey Thornton 55, Homewood-Flossmoor 43

Hinsdale South 51, Willowbrook 50

Hirsch 55, Chicago Washington 51

Kankakee 66, Crete-Monee 41

Kelly 61, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 26

Monticello 55, Clinton 18

Oak Forest 33, Sandburg 23

Phillips 81, Kennedy 43

Romeoville 50, Aurora (West Aurora) 43

West Carroll 51, River Ridge 18

Hancock County Tournament=

Warsaw West Hancock 58, Mendon Unity 20

Sangamon County Tournament=

Calvary 48, Athens 43

Riverton 58, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Winchester Tournament=

Camp Point Central 59, Carrollton 43

North Greene 49, Pleasant Hill 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 59, Chicago (Alcott) 22

Aurora (West Aurora) 42, Romeoville 36

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54, Rich Central 19

Chicago-University 26, Francis Parker 20

Christian Liberty Academy 51, Kirkland Hiawatha 18

Cissna Park 42, S. Newton, Ind. 31

Gallatin County 49, Century 22

Juarez 41, Chicago (Austin) 15

Lockport 55, Sandburg 52

Marion 46, Carbondale 36

Morgan Park Academy 48, Elgin Academy 19

Orr 42, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 34

Plainfield North 57, Plainfield Central 41

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53

Rich South 68, Thornridge 33

Rickover Naval 41, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 35

Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, CICS-Northtown 15

Steinmetz 45, Chicago (Disney II) 13

Thornwood 66, Rich East 38

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 80, Chrisman 20

Whitney Young 57, Chicago Marshall 54

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Martinsville 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/