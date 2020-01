The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft of items from a work truck.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said between November 4-5 a suspect or suspects broke into a truck that was parked in a driveway in the 8000 block of Stradley Road and stole multiple tools valued at morn than $11,500.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.