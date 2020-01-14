Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 40, New Berlin 33

Calvary Christian Academy 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 20

Cary-Grove 72, Buffalo Grove 63

Champaign Judah Christian 74, DeLand-Weldon 37

Dakota 56, Orangeville 43

Dunbar 74, Hope Academy 70

Fulton 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 45, Harvest Christian Academy 44

Gilman Iroquois West 60, Cullom Tri-Point 44

Hirsch 65, Tilden 62

Huntley 57, Prairie Ridge 33

Keokuk, Iowa 63, Mendon Unity 30

Kirkland Hiawatha 74, Alden-Hebron 56

La Salette Notre Dame 47, Arthur-Okaw Christian 37

Marissa/Coulterville 53, Odin 41

McHenry 64, Grayslake North 59

Peoria Manual 39, Washington 37

Reed-Custer 64, Momence 55, OT

Rich Central 77, Bremen 33

Rockford Christian Life 51, Durand 22

Schaumburg 55, Prospect 52

Skokie (Ida Crown) 82, CICS-Northtown 68

St. Charles North 46, Batavia 36

St. Laurence 69, Providence 57

Von Steuben 68, Northside Prep 38

Waldorf 58, British Intl School of Chicago 40

Waterloo 66, Perryville, Mo. 51

Winnebago 89, Rockford Christian 66

Hancock County Tournament=

Augusta Southeastern 52, Illini West (Carthage) 25

ICAC Tournament=

Delavan 48, Illini Bluffs 41

Elmwood 48, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 39

Morrisonville Tournament=

Nokomis 65, Mulberry Grove 23

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Edinburg (Coop) BK 16

Sanagamon Tournament=

Williamsville 59, Pawnee 39

Sangamon County Tournament=

Buffalo Tri-City 47, Springfield Lutheran 43

Winchester Tournament=

Barry (Western) 57, Pleasant Hill 13

Jacksonville Routt 57, Camp Point Central 41

Liberty 62, Griggsville-Perry 22

Petersburg PORTA 72, Greenfield 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 62, Okaw Valley 34

Altamont 63, Oblong 13

Amboy 84, Polo 50

Andrean, Ind. 75, Illiana Christian 36

Annawan 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 54

Armstrong 45, Westville 39

Arthur-Okaw Christian 59, Urbana University 20

Athens 37, Peoria Christian 26

Beecher 55, St. Anne 19

Biggsville West Central 55, Oneida (ROWVA) 38

Bismarck-Henning 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16

Bluford Webber 44, Christopher 39

Breese Central 55, Salem 30

Brimfield 76, Farmington 45

Brownstown – St. Elmo 58, Wayne City 39

Carmi White County 46, Johnston City 24

Century 53, Dongola 14

Champaign Judah Christian 42, Bloomington Christian 41

Chester 68, Goreville 60

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49, Epic Academy Charter 5

Chicago Christian 41, Ridgewood 20

Christian Liberty Academy 41, South Beloit 37

Colfax Ridgeview 45, Heyworth 41

Curie 49, Hancock 20

Danville Schlarman 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 40

Dieterich 37, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 30

Dixon 58, North Boone 15

Downs Tri-Valley 68, Flanagan 21

Dupo 48, Metro-East Lutheran 44

Earlville 67, LaMoille 40

Eureka 53, Fieldcrest 46

Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Pontiac 37

Fisher 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46

Fithian Oakwood 26, Hoopeston Area High School 16

Freeport (Aquin) 66, Lena-Winslow 51

Fulton 33, Rockridge 30

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Dwight 26

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 65, Harvest Christian Academy 42

Grayslake Central 60, Antioch 26

Hall 49, Kewanee 37

Hamilton County 48, Fairfield 45

Harrisburg 52, Mounds Meridian 21

Havana 70, West Prairie 20

Highland 72, Mascoutah 34

Holy Trinity 48, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 12

Indian Creek 57, Newark 52

Jacksonville Routt 61, North-Mac 27

Jerseyville Jersey 65, Gillespie 35

Josephinum 39, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38

Kankakee Grace Christian 53, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 17

Knoxville 50, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 33

Lanark Eastland 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Latin 65, Willows 28

Lawrenceville 53, Robinson 23

Lexington 55, Roanoke-Benson 27

Libertyville 49, Dundee-Crown 32

Lisle 51, Peotone 42

Maine East 48, Hoffman Estates 43, OT

Marshall 66, Red Hill 19

McGivney Catholic High School 51, East Alton-Wood River 37

Mendon Unity 52, Astoria/VIT Co-op 43

Milford 39, Gilman Iroquois West 38

Momence 43, Donovan 17

Morgan Park 86, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 54

Morgan Park Academy 35, Cristo Rey 8

Mount Vernon 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 25

Moweaqua Central A&M 59, Pawnee 9

Mt. Zion 53, Mahomet-Seymour 40

Nazareth 54, Aurora Christian 51

New Athens 52, Steeleville 18

Newton 39, Flora 37

Okawville 47, Greenville 43

Olney (Richland County) 67, Casey-Westfield 23

Pana 69, Neoga 34

Paris 65, Effingham 32

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Champaign Centennial 53

Petersburg PORTA 61, Illini Central 39

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Hardin County 36

Rantoul 51, Monticello 50

Reed-Custer 55, Herscher 20

Riverdale 32, Sherrard 19

Rock Island 84, Macomb 47

Rockford Christian 57, Harvard 32

Rosary 41, Plano 36

Schaumburg Christian 46, Mooseheart 39

Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, Guerin 35

Somonauk 46, Kirkland Hiawatha 28

Springfield Lutheran 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 12

St. Edward 63, Elgin 33

Stark County 39, Monmouth United 24

Streator 66, Manteno 35

Sullivan 67, Macon Meridian 28

Tolono Unity 49, St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Triad 45, Waterloo 32

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 67, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 41

West Carroll 71, Milledgeville 36

Wethersfield 59, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 55

Williamsville 47, Auburn 42

Wilmington 42, Coal City 35

Woodlawn 52, Sandoval 21

Central Southeastern Tournament=

Mendon Unity 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 43

North Greene Tournament=

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 43, Brussels 23

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 67, Barry (Western) 27

Winchester (West Central) 52, North Greene 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/