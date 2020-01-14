Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 40, New Berlin 33
Calvary Christian Academy 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 20
Cary-Grove 72, Buffalo Grove 63
Champaign Judah Christian 74, DeLand-Weldon 37
Dakota 56, Orangeville 43
Dunbar 74, Hope Academy 70
Fulton 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 45, Harvest Christian Academy 44
Gilman Iroquois West 60, Cullom Tri-Point 44
Hirsch 65, Tilden 62
Huntley 57, Prairie Ridge 33
Keokuk, Iowa 63, Mendon Unity 30
Kirkland Hiawatha 74, Alden-Hebron 56
La Salette Notre Dame 47, Arthur-Okaw Christian 37
Marissa/Coulterville 53, Odin 41
McHenry 64, Grayslake North 59
Peoria Manual 39, Washington 37
Reed-Custer 64, Momence 55, OT
Rich Central 77, Bremen 33
Rockford Christian Life 51, Durand 22
Schaumburg 55, Prospect 52
Skokie (Ida Crown) 82, CICS-Northtown 68
St. Charles North 46, Batavia 36
St. Laurence 69, Providence 57
Von Steuben 68, Northside Prep 38
Waldorf 58, British Intl School of Chicago 40
Waterloo 66, Perryville, Mo. 51
Winnebago 89, Rockford Christian 66
Hancock County Tournament=
Augusta Southeastern 52, Illini West (Carthage) 25
ICAC Tournament=
Delavan 48, Illini Bluffs 41
Elmwood 48, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 39
Morrisonville Tournament=
Nokomis 65, Mulberry Grove 23
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Edinburg (Coop) BK 16
Sanagamon Tournament=
Williamsville 59, Pawnee 39
Sangamon County Tournament=
Buffalo Tri-City 47, Springfield Lutheran 43
Winchester Tournament=
Barry (Western) 57, Pleasant Hill 13
Jacksonville Routt 57, Camp Point Central 41
Liberty 62, Griggsville-Perry 22
Petersburg PORTA 72, Greenfield 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 62, Okaw Valley 34
Altamont 63, Oblong 13
Altamont 63, Oblong 13
Amboy 84, Polo 50
Andrean, Ind. 75, Illiana Christian 36
Annawan 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 54
Armstrong 45, Westville 39
Arthur-Okaw Christian 59, Urbana University 20
Athens 37, Peoria Christian 26
Beecher 55, St. Anne 19
Biggsville West Central 55, Oneida (ROWVA) 38
Bismarck-Henning 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Bluford Webber 44, Christopher 39
Breese Central 55, Salem 30
Brimfield 76, Farmington 45
Brownstown – St. Elmo 58, Wayne City 39
Carmi White County 46, Johnston City 24
Century 53, Dongola 14
Champaign Judah Christian 42, Bloomington Christian 41
Chester 68, Goreville 60
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49, Epic Academy Charter 5
Chicago Christian 41, Ridgewood 20
Christian Liberty Academy 41, South Beloit 37
Colfax Ridgeview 45, Heyworth 41
Curie 49, Hancock 20
Danville Schlarman 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 40
Dieterich 37, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 30
Dixon 58, North Boone 15
Downs Tri-Valley 68, Flanagan 21
Dupo 48, Metro-East Lutheran 44
Earlville 67, LaMoille 40
Eureka 53, Fieldcrest 46
Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Pontiac 37
Fisher 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46
Fithian Oakwood 26, Hoopeston Area High School 16
Freeport (Aquin) 66, Lena-Winslow 51
Fulton 33, Rockridge 30
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Dwight 26
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 65, Harvest Christian Academy 42
Grayslake Central 60, Antioch 26
Hall 49, Kewanee 37
Hamilton County 48, Fairfield 45
Harrisburg 52, Mounds Meridian 21
Havana 70, West Prairie 20
Highland 72, Mascoutah 34
Holy Trinity 48, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 12
Indian Creek 57, Newark 52
Jacksonville Routt 61, North-Mac 27
Jacksonville Routt 61, North-Mac 27
Jerseyville Jersey 65, Gillespie 35
Josephinum 39, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38
Kankakee Grace Christian 53, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 17
Knoxville 50, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 33
Lanark Eastland 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Latin 65, Willows 28
Lawrenceville 53, Robinson 23
Lexington 55, Roanoke-Benson 27
Libertyville 49, Dundee-Crown 32
Lisle 51, Peotone 42
Maine East 48, Hoffman Estates 43, OT
Marshall 66, Red Hill 19
McGivney Catholic High School 51, East Alton-Wood River 37
Mendon Unity 52, Astoria/VIT Co-op 43
Milford 39, Gilman Iroquois West 38
Momence 43, Donovan 17
Morgan Park 86, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 54
Morgan Park Academy 35, Cristo Rey 8
Mount Vernon 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 25
Moweaqua Central A&M 59, Pawnee 9
Mt. Zion 53, Mahomet-Seymour 40
Nazareth 54, Aurora Christian 51
New Athens 52, Steeleville 18
Newton 39, Flora 37
Okawville 47, Greenville 43
Olney (Richland County) 67, Casey-Westfield 23
Pana 69, Neoga 34
Paris 65, Effingham 32
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Champaign Centennial 53
Petersburg PORTA 61, Illini Central 39
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Hardin County 36
Rantoul 51, Monticello 50
Reed-Custer 55, Herscher 20
Riverdale 32, Sherrard 19
Rock Island 84, Macomb 47
Rockford Christian 57, Harvard 32
Rosary 41, Plano 36
Schaumburg Christian 46, Mooseheart 39
Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, Guerin 35
Somonauk 46, Kirkland Hiawatha 28
Springfield Lutheran 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 12
St. Edward 63, Elgin 33
Stark County 39, Monmouth United 24
Streator 66, Manteno 35
Sullivan 67, Macon Meridian 28
Tolono Unity 49, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Triad 45, Waterloo 32
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 67, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 41
West Carroll 71, Milledgeville 36
Wethersfield 59, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 55
Williamsville 47, Auburn 42
Wilmington 42, Coal City 35
Woodlawn 52, Sandoval 21
Central Southeastern Tournament=
Mendon Unity 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 43
North Greene Tournament=
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 43, Brussels 23
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 67, Barry (Western) 27
Winchester (West Central) 52, North Greene 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/