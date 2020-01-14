Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park 85, Valley Forge Military 62

Antietam 82, Kutztown 54

Archbishop Ryan 72, Conwell Egan 45

Archbishop Wood 83, Bonner-Prendergast 75

Bedford 70, Central Cambria 51

Bellefonte 44, St. Marys 40

Berks Catholic 38, Conrad Weiser 37

Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Rockwood 29

Bishop Carroll 66, Bishop McCort 58

Brandywine Heights 59, Schuylkill Valley 44

Brownsville 71, Bentworth 54

Cambria Heights 59, Somerset 43

Central Columbia 57, Bloomsburg 46

Central Dauphin 38, State College 30

Central Dauphin 67, State College 41

Chambersburg 42, Harrisburg 28

Clarion-Limestone 67, Clarion 43

Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 47

Coventry Christian 53, Upper Bucks Christian School 48, OT

Cranberry 65, Forest Area 53

Cumberland Valley 63, Altoona 47

Danville 71, Southern Columbia 31

Delco Christian 71, Jenkintown 49

Dubois 52, Brookville 50

Easton 69, Bethlehem Catholic 35

Exeter 56, Daniel Boone 34

Franklin Learning Center 67, Swenson 64

Freedom Area 87, Rochester 35

Geibel Catholic 76, Mapletown 64

Gettysburg 56, West York 36

Governor Mifflin 55, Reading 48

Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 65

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Clairton 65, OT

Hamburg 48, Twin Valley 37

Hanover 65, Littlestown 49

Harry S. Truman 64, MAST Charter 24

Hollidaysburg 60, Central Martinsburg 42

Homer-Center 60, Northern Cambria 40

Hughesville 60, Muncy 25

Huntingdon 79, Central Mountain 60

Jim Thorpe 52, North Schuylkill 51

Kane Area 73, Brockway 46

Karns City 60, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55

Kensington 59, Roxborough 56

Keystone 64, North Clarion 50

Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Solanco 49

Lancaster Catholic 69, Octorara 55

Lancaster McCaskey 66, Penn Manor 44

Ligonier Valley 69, West Shamokin 53

Marion Center 55, Blairsville 45

Millersburg 69, Susquenita 38

Mohawk 68, Portersville Christian 62

Moniteau 52, Union Area 45

Montoursville 46, Shikellamy 42

Mount Pleasant 43, Brentwood 42

Neumann 65, Archbishop Carroll 62

Neumann-Goretti 65, Bishop Carroll 62

North Penn-Mansfield 57, Northwest Area 32

Northeastern 50, Dallastown Area 45

Northern Potter 62, Oswayo 57, OT

Norwin 76, Fox Chapel 39

Nueva Esperanza 65, Penn Treaty 60

Olney Charter 84, Lincoln Leadership 48

Paul Robeson 66, Maritime Academy 59

Penns Manor 64, Saltsburg 57

Pequea Valley 71, Berks Christian 54

Perkiomen Valley 40, Souderton 33

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 48

Philadelphia George Washington 88, Edison 65

Philipsburg-Osceola 71, St. Joseph’s Catholic 55

Pottsville 74, Lehighton 40

Purchase Line 64, United 63

Redbank Valley 56, Venango 32

Schuylkill Haven 54, Mahanoy Area 33

Seneca Valley 59, Butler 46

Shade 100, Meyersdale 56

Shamokin 64, Jersey Shore 56

South Philadelphia 67, Audenried 45

Southern Huntingdon 36, Southern Fulton 29

Sullivan County 61, South Williamsport 53

Tamaqua 61, Panther Valley 43

Tri-Valley 48, Weatherly 32

Twin Valley Ms 55, Red Lion Christian 24

Upper Dublin 53, Line Mountain 25

Warrior Run 74, Midd-West 47

Wellsboro 69, Cowanesque Valley 40

West Branch 51, Williamsburg 47

West Lawn Wilson 67, Muhlenberg 56

Westmont Hilltop 60, Chestnut Ridge 45

Wyomissing 43, Garden Spot 36

Wyomissing 71, Fleetwood 39

York Catholic 58, Fairfield 30

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Coatesville 69, Norristown 50

Malvern Prep 85, Cheltenham 79

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 59, Western Wayne 38

Albert Gallatin 60, Laurel Highlands 27

Apollo-Ridge 40, Greensburg Salem 39

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 34, Propel Andrew Street 24

Audenried 45, Philadelphia Central 38

Austin 30, Oswayo 26

Avonworth 43, Freedom Area 28

Beaver Area 58, Beaver Falls 28

Belle Vernon 61, Elizabeth Forward 49

Bethel Park 40, Baldwin 38

Bishop Carroll 45, Bishop McCort 39

Blackhawk 76, New Castle 21

Bradford 60, Dubois Central Catholic 45

Brownsville 68, Waynesburg Central 50

Burgettstown 58, Fort Cherry 19

Burrell 54, Highlands 30

California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Calvary Christian 35, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31

Cambria Heights 61, Somerset 40

Cambridge Springs 59, Cochranton 48

Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 44

Carrick 43, Imani Christian Academy 25

Cedar Cliff 43, Elizabethtown 27

Central Dauphin 63, State College 36

Central Valley 62, Hopewell 41

Central York 47, Red Lion 30

Charleroi 49, Bethlehem Center 35

Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 48

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10

Clarion 71, Clarion-Limestone 59

Constitution 62, Palumbo 34

Conwell Egan 51, Bristol 22

Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 24

Coventry Christian 40, Upper Bucks Christian School 27

Cranberry 51, Forest Area 15

Cumberland Valley 53, Altoona 40

Daniel Boone 45, Hamburg 44

Deer Lakes 58, Shady Side Academy 23

Delone 65, Biglerville 23

Derry 67, Valley 33

Dunmore 49, Forest City 16

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 42

Eastern York 56, Susquehannock 33

Edison 48, Rush 35

Elk Lake 38, Mountain View 37

Ellis School 56, Winchester Thurston 41

Elwood City Riverside 43, Ellwood City 21

Ephrata 48, Warwick 39

Everett 61, Forbes Road 17

Fairview 60, Titusville 23

Fannett-Metal 53, Northern Bedford 31

Fels 55, Philadelphia George Washington 52

Forest Hills 80, Richland 38

Fort Leboeuf 46, General McLane 34

Frazier 42, Carmichaels 36

Freeport 54, Indiana 43

Gettysburg 58, West York 54

Gratz 53, Philadelphia MC&S 19

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Clairton 52

Greenville 47, Wilmington 28

Grove City 55, Erie 52

Harmony 72, Ferndale 48

Harrisburg 76, Chambersburg 52

Harry S. Truman 52, MAST Charter 44

Hazleton Area 54, Dallas 37

Hempfield Area 48, Connellsville 46

Hollidaysburg 60, Punxsutawney 36

Holy Redeemer 53, Lake-Lehman 48

Jamestown 33, Rocky Grove 26

Karns City 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24

Kennedy Catholic 65, Farrell 53

Kimberton Waldorf School 39, Mercy Vocational 25

Lakeview 50, Sharpsville 35

Lancaster Catholic 79, Octorara 28

Lansdale Catholic 74, Abington 68

Laurel 46, Shenango 28

Lincoln Park Charter 57, West Allegheny 29

Littlestown 47, Hanover 38

Maplewood 64, Iroquois 55

Marian Catholic 43, Lourdes Regional 36

Mars 48, Hampton 35

Mastery Charter North 53, Freire Charter 12

McGuffey 59, Washington 45

McKeesport 56, West Mifflin 42

Mercer 44, Commodore Perry 33

Mercyhurst Prep 35, Girard 27

Mifflinburg 54, Montoursville 51

Mohawk 68, Neshannock 42

Monessen 65, Mapletown 21

Moniteau 75, Union 40

Montgomery 40, Bucktail 30

Moon 55, Montour 35

Mount Calvary 44, Harrisburg Christian 38

Mount Lebanon 47, Upper St. Clair 42

Nanticoke Area 46, Wyoming Valley West 43

North Clarion 48, Keystone 39

Northern Lehigh 69, Lincoln Leadership 23

Northwestern 65, North East 42

Oakland Catholic 72, Uniontown 33

Old Forge 66, Mid Valley 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, South Side 44

Parkway Northwest 57, Mastery Charter North 52

Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 22

Peters Township 64, Canon-McMillan 26

Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Knoch 35

Plum 41, Gateway 27

Port Allegany 47, Northern Potter 29

Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 15

Red Lion Christian 48, Twin Valley Ms 24

Redbank Valley 77, Venango 19

Renaissance Academy 43, Del-Val Friends 27

Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 13

Ringgold 50, Yough 24

Riverside 76, Lakeland 32

Riverview 51, Springdale 13

Rochester 67, Quigley Catholic 21

Roxborough 54, GAMP 34

Saegertown 55, Eisenhower 30

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 65, North Allegheny 59

Sankofa Freedom 44, Martin Luther King 16

Schuylkill Haven 34, Columbia-Montour 32

Selinsgrove 43, Milton 29

Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 37

Seton-LaSalle 54, South Park 53

Sewickley Academy Panthers 49, Eden Christian 37

Shaler 46, Pine-Richland 20

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 61, Shade 38

Slippery Rock 61, Meadville 34

Smethport 31, Sheffield 27

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 33

Souderton 51, Perkiomen Valley 38

South Williamsport 45, Benton 27

Southmoreland 55, Mount Pleasant 11

St. Joseph 43, Leechburg 36

Sto-Rox 49, Northgate 28

Sun Valley 63, Delco Christian 20

Susquehanna Township 40, Hershey 34

Swenson 49, Masterman 24

Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 50

Tussey Mountain 50, McConnellsburg 16

Vincentian Academy 77, Cornell 11

Warren 46, Villa Maria 30

Warrior Run 52, Millville 40

West Branch 61, Williamsburg 47

West Greene 66, Avella 49

West Shamokin 69, Northern Cambria 18

Wilkes-Barre Area 43, Crestwood 38

Wyoming Area 47, Northwest Area 30

Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 26

York Suburban 57, Northeastern 48

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

