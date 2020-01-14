Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (1) 17-2 52 1
2. Edwardsville (1) 15-1 48 3
(tie) Maine West (1) 17-1 48 2
4. Evanston Township (3) 15-2 47 4
5. Lincoln Way West 17-2 32 6
6. Marist 17-3 31 7
7. Lake Forest 16-3 26 8
8. Fremd 13-5 11 9
9. Whitney Young 14-6 8 10
(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor 15-4 8 5

Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (6) 19-0 60 1
2. Montini 18-3 49 2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-2 48 3
4. Richwoods 17-5 35 T5
5. Geneseo 15-2 28 9
(tie) Peoria Central 14-3 28 7
7. Kankakee 18-4 24 10
8. Simeon 18-2 22 T5
9. Rich South 17-3 9 4
10. Kenwood 18-3 6 NR
(tie) Decatur MacArthur 16-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (8) 21-0 89 1
2. Carterville 19-1 65 2
3. Knoxville 21-1 64 3
4. Chicago Marshall (1) 11-6 59 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame 12-0 54 5
6. Harrisburg 19-2 43 6
7. Riverdale 13-2 39 7
8. Teutopolis 14-4 19 8
9. Rock Falls 16-5 17 10
10. Normal University 13-6 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (8) 19-0 80 1
2. Amboy 16-1 66 3
3. Brimfield 19-1 60 4
4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 55 2
5. Aquin 14-3 41 5
6. Altamont 17-3 34 8
7. Jacksonville Routt 18-2 23 6
(tie) Colfax Ridgeview 18-1 23 9
9. Hope Academy 13-1 14 NR
10. Princeville 17-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.

———
