Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (1) 17-2 52 1 2. Edwardsville (1) 15-1 48 3 (tie) Maine West (1) 17-1 48 2 4. Evanston Township (3) 15-2 47 4 5. Lincoln Way West 17-2 32 6 6. Marist 17-3 31 7 7. Lake Forest 16-3 26 8 8. Fremd 13-5 11 9 9. Whitney Young 14-6 8 10 (tie) Homewood-Flossmoor 15-4 8 5

Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (6) 19-0 60 1 2. Montini 18-3 49 2 3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-2 48 3 4. Richwoods 17-5 35 T5 5. Geneseo 15-2 28 9 (tie) Peoria Central 14-3 28 7 7. Kankakee 18-4 24 10 8. Simeon 18-2 22 T5 9. Rich South 17-3 9 4 10. Kenwood 18-3 6 NR (tie) Decatur MacArthur 16-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Paris (8) 21-0 89 1 2. Carterville 19-1 65 2 3. Knoxville 21-1 64 3 4. Chicago Marshall (1) 11-6 59 4 5. Quincy Notre Dame 12-0 54 5 6. Harrisburg 19-2 43 6 7. Riverdale 13-2 39 7 8. Teutopolis 14-4 19 8 9. Rock Falls 16-5 17 10 10. Normal University 13-6 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lewistown (8) 19-0 80 1 2. Amboy 16-1 66 3 3. Brimfield 19-1 60 4 4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 55 2 5. Aquin 14-3 41 5 6. Altamont 17-3 34 8 7. Jacksonville Routt 18-2 23 6 (tie) Colfax Ridgeview 18-1 23 9 9. Hope Academy 13-1 14 NR 10. Princeville 17-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.

