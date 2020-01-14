Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (1)
|17-2
|52
|1
|2. Edwardsville (1)
|15-1
|48
|3
|(tie) Maine West (1)
|17-1
|48
|2
|4. Evanston Township (3)
|15-2
|47
|4
|5. Lincoln Way West
|17-2
|32
|6
|6. Marist
|17-3
|31
|7
|7. Lake Forest
|16-3
|26
|8
|8. Fremd
|13-5
|11
|9
|9. Whitney Young
|14-6
|8
|10
|(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor
|15-4
|8
|5
Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O’Fallon 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morton (6)
|19-0
|60
|1
|2. Montini
|18-3
|49
|2
|3. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|17-2
|48
|3
|4. Richwoods
|17-5
|35
|T5
|5. Geneseo
|15-2
|28
|9
|(tie) Peoria Central
|14-3
|28
|7
|7. Kankakee
|18-4
|24
|10
|8. Simeon
|18-2
|22
|T5
|9. Rich South
|17-3
|9
|4
|10. Kenwood
|18-3
|6
|NR
|(tie) Decatur MacArthur
|16-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Paris (8)
|21-0
|89
|1
|2. Carterville
|19-1
|65
|2
|3. Knoxville
|21-1
|64
|3
|4. Chicago Marshall (1)
|11-6
|59
|4
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|12-0
|54
|5
|6. Harrisburg
|19-2
|43
|6
|7. Riverdale
|13-2
|39
|7
|8. Teutopolis
|14-4
|19
|8
|9. Rock Falls
|16-5
|17
|10
|10. Normal University
|13-6
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lewistown (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2. Amboy
|16-1
|66
|3
|3. Brimfield
|19-1
|60
|4
|4. Lanark Eastland
|19-2
|55
|2
|5. Aquin
|14-3
|41
|5
|6. Altamont
|17-3
|34
|8
|7. Jacksonville Routt
|18-2
|23
|6
|(tie) Colfax Ridgeview
|18-1
|23
|9
|9. Hope Academy
|13-1
|14
|NR
|10. Princeville
|17-3
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.
