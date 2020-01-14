Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie
|(5)
|15-1
|59
|1
|2. Evanston Township
|16-0
|51
|2
|(tie) Collinsville (1)
|16-0
|51
|3
|4. Harvey Thornton
|16-0
|39
|6
|5. Homewood-Flossmoor
|13-1
|37
|4
|6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|16-4
|27
|5
|7. Whitney Young
|9-6
|20
|7
|8. Joliet West
|15-2
|18
|10
|9. Lincoln Park
|14-3
|11
|NR
|10. Loyola
|17-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (7)
|17-2
|79
|2
|2. Bogan (1)
|16-2
|67
|1
|3. DePaul College Prep
|15-2
|61
|4
|4. Morgan Park
|9-6
|45
|3
|5. Kankakee
|13-1
|39
|5
|6. Lincoln
|15-1
|37
|7
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame
|15-1
|37
|6
|(tie) Rock Island
|14-2
|37
|8
|9. Oak Forest
|15-1
|9
|NR
|10. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|10-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (9)
|9-5
|99
|2
|2. Corliss (1)
|10-3
|79
|4
|3. Pinckneyville
|15-2
|57
|1
|4. Nashville
|15-3
|53
|10
|5. Sterling Newman
|17-2
|42
|7
|5. Normal University
|11-5
|42
|9
|(tie Crane
|14-2
|42
|6
|8. Breese Mater Dei
|14-4
|40
|3
|9. Marshall
|16-1
|37
|5
|10. Tuscola
|14-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Roanoke-Benson (5)
|16-0
|75
|2
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(3)
|11-2
|72
|3
|3. Goreville
|17-0
|57
|4
|4. Indian Creek
|15-0
|48
|5
|5. Payson Seymour
|16-0
|39
|6
|6. Winchester-West Central
|14-1
|37
|1
|7. East Dubuque
|10-2
|31
|9
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|13-2
|30
|7
|9. Quest Academy
|13-3
|20
|8
|10. Woodlawn
|12-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.
