Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Curie (5) 15-1 59 1 2. Evanston Township 16-0 51 2 (tie) Collinsville (1) 16-0 51 3 4. Harvey Thornton 16-0 39 6 5. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-1 37 4 6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 16-4 27 5 7. Whitney Young 9-6 20 7 8. Joliet West 15-2 18 10 9. Lincoln Park 14-3 11 NR 10. Loyola 17-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 17-2 79 2 2. Bogan (1) 16-2 67 1 3. DePaul College Prep 15-2 61 4 4. Morgan Park 9-6 45 3 5. Kankakee 13-1 39 5 6. Lincoln 15-1 37 7 (tie) Peoria Notre Dame 15-1 37 6 (tie) Rock Island 14-2 37 8 9. Oak Forest 15-1 9 NR 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Orr (9) 9-5 99 2 2. Corliss (1) 10-3 79 4 3. Pinckneyville 15-2 57 1 4. Nashville 15-3 53 10 5. Sterling Newman 17-2 42 7 5. Normal University 11-5 42 9 (tie Crane 14-2 42 6 8. Breese Mater Dei 14-4 40 3 9. Marshall 16-1 37 5 10. Tuscola 14-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Roanoke-Benson (5) 16-0 75 2 2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3) 11-2 72 3 3. Goreville 17-0 57 4 4. Indian Creek 15-0 48 5 5. Payson Seymour 16-0 39 6 6. Winchester-West Central 14-1 37 1 7. East Dubuque 10-2 31 9 8. Effingham St. Anthony 13-2 30 7 9. Quest Academy 13-3 20 8 10. Woodlawn 12-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.

