Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press5

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (5) 15-1 59 1
2. Evanston Township 16-0 51 2
(tie) Collinsville (1) 16-0 51 3
4. Harvey Thornton 16-0 39 6
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-1 37 4
6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 16-4 27 5
7. Whitney Young 9-6 20 7
8. Joliet West 15-2 18 10
9. Lincoln Park 14-3 11 NR
10. Loyola 17-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 17-2 79 2
2. Bogan (1) 16-2 67 1
3. DePaul College Prep 15-2 61 4
4. Morgan Park 9-6 45 3
5. Kankakee 13-1 39 5
6. Lincoln 15-1 37 7
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 15-1 37 6
(tie) Rock Island 14-2 37 8
9. Oak Forest 15-1 9 NR
10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (9) 9-5 99 2
2. Corliss (1) 10-3 79 4
3. Pinckneyville 15-2 57 1
4. Nashville 15-3 53 10
5. Sterling Newman 17-2 42 7
5. Normal University 11-5 42 9
(tie Crane 14-2 42 6
8. Breese Mater Dei 14-4 40 3
9. Marshall 16-1 37 5
10. Tuscola 14-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Roanoke-Benson (5) 16-0 75 2
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3) 11-2 72 3
3. Goreville 17-0 57 4
4. Indian Creek 15-0 48 5
5. Payson Seymour 16-0 39 6
6. Winchester-West Central 14-1 37 1
7. East Dubuque 10-2 31 9
8. Effingham St. Anthony 13-2 30 7
9. Quest Academy 13-3 20 8
10. Woodlawn 12-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.

¤
———
Avatar
Associated Press

