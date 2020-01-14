Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record (As of Sunday, January 12) and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
BC-BKG–Prep Poll,
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16)
|14-0
|168
|2, Dublin Coffman
|13-0
|137
|3, Tol. Notre Dame
|9-2
|98
|4, Huber Hts. Wayne
|13-1
|95
|(tie) Pickerington Cent.
|11-1
|95
|6, Newark
|13-2
|94
|7, Kettering Fairmont
|11-1
|74
|8, Cols. Watterson (1)
|13-0
|72
|9, Massillon Jackson
|13-1
|47
|10, Akr. Hoban
|10-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.
|DIVISION II
|1, Circleville (10)
|15-0
|154
|2, Napoleon (2)
|13-0
|125
|3, Bellevue (2)
|12-0
|117
|4, Thornville Sheridan
|13-1
|106
|5, Tol. Rogers (2)
|9-2
|99
|6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|10-2
|62
|7, Dresden Tri-Valley
|12-2
|52
|8, Plain City Jonathan Alder
|9-2
|46
|9, Beloit W. Branch (1)
|10-2
|28
|10, Vincent Warren
|14-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Cols. Africentric (14)
|10-2
|170
|2, Castalia Margaretta
|12-1
|113
|3, Sardinia Eastern (2)
|15-0
|110
|4, Elyria Cath. (1)
|12-1
|98
|5, Berlin Hiland (1)
|12-0
|95
|6, Cardington-Lincoln
|14-1
|88
|7, Tontogany Otsego
|12-0
|62
|8, Wheelersburg
|11-1
|48
|9, Ironton
|11-2
|24
|(tie) Findlay Liberty-Benton
|9-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (11)
|12-0
|155
|2, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)
|12-0
|107
|3, Minster (2)
|10-2
|102
|4, Maria Stein Marion Local
|13-1
|93
|5, Tol. Christian (1)
|13-0
|84
|6, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|13-0
|72
|7, Cin. Country Day (1)
|11-0
|71
|8, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|12-1
|50
|9, Cortland Maplewood (1)
|12-0
|44
|10, Cornerstone Christian
|11-5
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.