Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record (As of Sunday, January 12) and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 14-0 168 2, Dublin Coffman 13-0 137 3, Tol. Notre Dame 9-2 98 4, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-1 95 (tie) Pickerington Cent. 11-1 95 6, Newark 13-2 94 7, Kettering Fairmont 11-1 74 8, Cols. Watterson (1) 13-0 72 9, Massillon Jackson 13-1 47 10, Akr. Hoban 10-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.

DIVISION II 1, Circleville (10) 15-0 154 2, Napoleon (2) 13-0 125 3, Bellevue (2) 12-0 117 4, Thornville Sheridan 13-1 106 5, Tol. Rogers (2) 9-2 99 6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 10-2 62 7, Dresden Tri-Valley 12-2 52 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder 9-2 46 9, Beloit W. Branch (1) 10-2 28 10, Vincent Warren 14-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.

DIVISION III 1, Cols. Africentric (14) 10-2 170 2, Castalia Margaretta 12-1 113 3, Sardinia Eastern (2) 15-0 110 4, Elyria Cath. (1) 12-1 98 5, Berlin Hiland (1) 12-0 95 6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 88 7, Tontogany Otsego 12-0 62 8, Wheelersburg 11-1 48 9, Ironton 11-2 24 (tie) Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (11) 12-0 155 2, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 12-0 107 3, Minster (2) 10-2 102 4, Maria Stein Marion Local 13-1 93 5, Tol. Christian (1) 13-0 84 6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-0 72 7, Cin. Country Day (1) 11-0 71 8, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 50 9, Cortland Maplewood (1) 12-0 44 10, Cornerstone Christian 11-5 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.