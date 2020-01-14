TUESDAY 1/14:

TODAY: Few AM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. High 56°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 33°

WEDNESDAY: Few PM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

A few rain showers will be possible this morning across SE Ohio. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy across the region today. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, as lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy once again on Wednesday, with a few rain showers during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will continue to be well above average, with highs in the mid 50s.

Colder air will return as we end the week, with highs in the upper 30s Thursday and Friday. A rain/snow mix will be possible late Friday into Saturday, as our next storm system moves into the region. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s, so I anticipate more rain than snow for most of the day on Saturday. As colder air moves in once again late Saturday, the transition to rain/snow and eventually to snow will happen.

Colder air and a few snow showers will be with us as we begin next week, as highs will struggle to reach Freezing Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

