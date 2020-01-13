The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4 2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6 3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5 4. UConn 13-1 651 1 5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7 6. Oregon 13-2 601 2 7. UCLA 16-0 588 8 8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3 9. NC State 15-1 459 9 10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13 11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14 12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10 13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11 14. DePaul 15-2 366 15 15. Indiana 14-3 333 12 16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16 17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19 18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 – 19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20 20. Maryland 12-4 159 17 21. Arizona 13-3 157 18 22. Iowa 13-3 109 – 23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21 24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23 25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.