The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4
2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6
3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5
4. UConn 13-1 651 1
5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7
6. Oregon 13-2 601 2
7. UCLA 16-0 588 8
8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3
9. NC State 15-1 459 9
10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13
11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10
13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11
14. DePaul 15-2 366 15
15. Indiana 14-3 333 12
16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16
17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19
18. Arizona St. 13-4 200
19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20
20. Maryland 12-4 159 17
21. Arizona 13-3 157 18
22. Iowa 13-3 109
23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21
24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23
25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

