Saturday Chase Suspect Facing Multiple Charges

Zanesville Police says charges have been filed against a man involved in a high speed chase Saturday. Captain Scott Comstock says 39-year-old Dustin Howard of Flatwoods, Kentucky who is thought to be currently living in Dublin, is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering, theft, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply and robbery. Captain Comstock says it started at 9:00 am Saturday at Big Sandy on Maple Avenue where Howard is accused of stealing appliances and putting them in a stolen box truck. When authorities arrived police say Howard fled on foot, broke into a home, stole a vehicle and took off up Northpointe Drive. Comstock says he ended up on Maple Avenue heading south at triple digit speed onto I-70, then off at the 5th Street exit and crashed into the library. He then fled on foot and was caught at 7th and Shinnick Streets. Howard is being held in the Zanesville City Jail.

