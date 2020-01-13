Parma up to 7th in Serie A with 2-0 win over Lecce

ROME (AP) —

Parma moved up to seventh place in Serie A by beating relegation-threatened Lecce 2-0 on Monday.

Simone Iacopone and Andreas Cornelius scored second-half goals for the hosts, who were beaten by Atalanta 5-0 in their previous match.

Iacopone scored with a header then Cornelius connected on a rebound following Juraj Kucka’s shot off the crossbar.

Lecce remained one point above the drop zone.

