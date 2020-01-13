Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Championship: LSU vs. Clemson at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.