Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Rockwood 29
Brandywine Heights 59, Schuylkill Valley 44
Cambria Heights 59, Somerset 43
Easton 69, Bethlehem Catholic 35
Homer-Center 60, Northern Cambria 40
Hughesville 60, Muncy 25
Lancaster Catholic 69, Octorara 55
Pequea Valley 34, Berks Christian 31
Schuylkill Haven 54, Mahanoy Area 33
Tamaqua 61, Panther Valley 43
Tri-Valley 48, Weatherly 32
Wyomissing 43, Garden Spot 36
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Malvern Prep 85, Cheltenham 79
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Geibel Catholic vs. Mapletown, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 59, Western Wayne 38
Audenried 45, Philadelphia Central 38
Beaver Area 58, Beaver Falls 28
Bishop Carroll 45, Bishop McCort 39
California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Carrick 43, Imani Christian Academy 25
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10
Derry 67, Valley 33
Dunmore 49, Forest City 16
Edison 48, Rush 35
Fairview 60, Titusville 23
Fels 55, Philadelphia George Washington 52
Forest Hills 80, Richland 38
Gratz 53, Philadelphia MC&S 19
Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Clairton 52
Littlestown 47, Hanover 38
Mastery Charter North 53, Freire Charter 12
McGuffey 59, Washington 45
Oakland Catholic 72, Uniontown 33
Parkway Northwest 57, Mastery Charter North 52
Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 22
Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 15
Renaissance Academy 43, Del-Val Friends 27
Roxborough 54, GAMP 34
Shaler 46, Pine-Richland 20
Swenson 49, Masterman 24
Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/