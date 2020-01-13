Lee scores 18 to carry Southern U. past Jackson St. 56-50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lamarcus Lee had 18 points and seven rebounds as Southern ended its nine-game losing streak, defeating Jackson State 56-50 on Monday.

Micah Bradford had 14 points for Southern (4-13, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Damiree Burns added 11 rebounds. Darius Williams had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Ahsante Shivers, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with nine points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5).

Roland Griffin had 18 points for the Tigers (5-12, 2-2). Jayveous McKinnis added 11 points. Jonas James had 10 points.

Tristan Jarrett scored only two points despite heading into the contest as the Tigers’ leading scorer at 20 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).

Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday. Jackson State faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

