An area man was killed in a weekend one vehicle accident. It happened Saturday morning in Knox County. The Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jose Perez of Cambridge drove off the right side of US 62, then got back onto the road and drove off the left side of the road. Troopers say Perez’s truck ended up on its top after it struck a guardrail. The patrol says Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

