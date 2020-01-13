Updated on Sunday, 12 January 2020 at 5:55 PM EST:

MONDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning and then tapering off during the late morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 53°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 35°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming east around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 60°. East winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain showers possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 33°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 57°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 38°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 44°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 40°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 20°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

A series of upper level disturbances will make their way through the upper Great Lakes region as we head into the next couple of days. Each of these waves will be accompanied by a weak surface low pressure which will try to give us a few rain showers here and there. Otherwise; the upper level wind patterns become rather flat-lined, with the 500mb heights looking rather west to east as we head into Wednesday Evening.

Tonight, an upper level disturbance will move quickly out of Kansas and head into the upper Great Lakes region by early Monday Morning. Snow showers will accompany this disturbance, but they will generally stay over the western and northern Great Lakes region. However, some instability lingering in our area will likely result in the development of a few rain showers across northwestern Ohio and back into Indiana by sunrise. Some of these rain showers will try to meander into our region, thus I have went ahead and put back the chance for precipitation in our area, although I expect most of us will stay dry.

By the time we get into Monday Afternoon, things will quiet down as the disturbances moves into Canada. A new area of high pressure moves up from Tennessee and will be with us as we head into the evening hours on Monday. I do expect there will be a general trend of clearing as we head into the evening hours, but I am very hesitant to remove all of the clouds because we will be having another system move towards our area as we head into the day Tuesday.

Moisture appears to be trapped across the Deep South as a very long warm front sits from parts of Louisiana/Texas all the way back into North Carolina. On Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move down from the upper Plains and this will move a warm front through the southern Great Lakes region during the morning hours. This will allow moisture from the south to be brought into the area, but given the ultimate track of the low pressure system I do not expect that it will be able to pull a lot of it in. In addition, a cold front will race down from Indiana on Tuesday Evening, and that will likely put an end to the rain shower chances for a little bit.

With the cold front passing, I expect that the temperatures on Tuesday Night will be in the lower-40s, but likely not much lower than that. We will see a new area of low pressure develop in Kansas on Wednesday, and this low pressure will quickly race up towards our area. With it will be some rain showers for us. As we head into Wednesday Afternoon, the low pressure will approach our area, and given the positioning of everything, I expect that scattered rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon and into the evening. Once the cold front passes, temperatures are going to drop quickly once again.

A large, very large area of high pressure takes control of the upper Plains and Midwest, but we will be at the far edge of it on Thursday Morning. The center of the high pressure moves over upper Michigan on Thursday Night, and this will help to keep us fairly quiet.

Our next system appears ready to develop on Friday, and this one is setting a course directly for the lower Great Lakes Region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com