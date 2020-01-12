Wanted: Zanesville police name 9 suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville police have released names and photos of several people wanted in the area Sunday.
Justin Taylor was last seen on Putnam Avenue in Zanesville. Taylor is charged with a probation violation linked to a previous charge of fleeing and eluding.
Philip Alexander was last seen on Dewey Street in Dresden. Alexander is charged with a probation violation from former charges of child endangerment and possession of drug abuse instruments.
David Iwaniec was last seen on McIntire Avenue in Zanesville. He is charged with a probation violation linked to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument and obstructing official business.
Aerial Gassaway was last seen on Wheeling Avenue in Zanesville. She is charged with a probation violation in connection to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument.
Hayley Large was last seen on Columbus Street in Somerset. Large is charged with a probation violation from a former charge for resisting arrest.
Tiffany McDonald was last seen on Cottage Hill Road in Nashport. Mcdonald is facing a probation violation charge for a former charge of possession of drug abuse instruments.
Brittany Webb is charged with a probation violation linked to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument and petty theft.
Carmelo Dooley was last seen on Pine Street. He is charged with a probation violation for previous charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Brandon Goins is facing a probation violation charge in connection to a former drug paraphernalia charge.
Officers ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of those suspects to contact police at 740 – 455 – 0700.