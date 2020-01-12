Wanted: Zanesville police name 9 suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville police have released names and photos of several people wanted in the area Sunday.

Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor was last seen on Putnam Avenue in Zanesville. Taylor is charged with a probation violation linked to a previous charge of fleeing and eluding.

Philip Alexander

Philip Alexander was last seen on Dewey Street in Dresden. Alexander is charged with a probation violation from former charges of child endangerment and possession of drug abuse instruments.

David Iwaniec

David Iwaniec was last seen on McIntire Avenue in Zanesville. He is charged with a probation violation linked to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument and obstructing official business.

Aerial Gassaway

Aerial Gassaway was last seen on Wheeling Avenue in Zanesville. She is charged with a probation violation in connection to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Hayley Large

Hayley Large was last seen on Columbus Street in Somerset. Large is charged with a probation violation from a former charge for resisting arrest.

Tiffany McDonald

Tiffany McDonald was last seen on Cottage Hill Road in Nashport. Mcdonald is facing a probation violation charge for a former charge of possession of drug abuse instruments.

Brittany Webb

Brittany Webb is charged with a probation violation linked to previous charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument and petty theft.

Carmelo Dooley

Carmelo Dooley was last seen on Pine Street. He is charged with a probation violation for previous charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Brandon Goins

Brandon Goins is facing a probation violation charge in connection to a former drug paraphernalia charge.

Officers ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of those suspects to contact police at 740 – 455 – 0700.