Sunday Evening Power Outages in Parts of Zanesville, Coshocton, New Lexington

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Maple Ave. was dark Sunday night between Dresden Rd. & Military Rd. after a power outage of unknown origin.

AEP’s power outage tracker indicated as of eight o’clock Sunday evening, 1,250 customers were left without power, including Zanesville neighborhoods along Military Rd., Linden Ave. & Maple Ave. Parts of Adamsville Rd. also experienced a power outage. Areas in and around New Lexington and Millersport were also affected by outages.

The outages seemed to be confined to AEP, as South Central Power in Perry Co. & The Electric Cooperative in Licking Co. both indicated no outages, according to their respective online mapping systems.