Philadelphia visits Indiana on 5-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (25-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia travels to Indiana looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Pacers have gone 17-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 7.4.

The 76ers are 17-8 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers won 115-97 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 23 points, and Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott leads the Pacers with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 9.5 points while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Aaron Holiday has averaged 13.5 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tobias Harris has averaged 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Richardson has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.