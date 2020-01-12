Madrid beats Atlético in shootout, wins Spanish Super Cup

Sports
Associated Press0

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout to win the new-look Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid won Sunday’s shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time.

Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Madrid.

Atlético’s Saul Ñíguez missed his first penalty and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey. Kieran Trippier converted for Atlético.

Madrid played the final five minutes of added time with 10 men after Federico Valverde was shown a direct red for fouling Álvaro Morata when he only had Courtois to beat.

Madrid also beat Atlético on penalties in the 2016 Champions League final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

FIU’s Borregales helped beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes

Associated Press

Purdue defense bottles up No. 8 Spartans in 71-42 upset

Associated Press

Xavi ‘would love’ to coach Barca amid rumors of his return

Associated Press