Juuse Saros makes 28 saves, Predators beat Jets 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Turris scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Sunday.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their past five games to improve to 21-16-7.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets. They have lost six straight at home.

Predators captain Roman Josi had his points streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during the career-high run and franchise record for defensemen. It was the NHL’s longest active streak.

CANUCKS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored his 21st goal and fellow All-Star Jacob Markstom stopped 23 shots in Vancouver’s victory over Minnesota.

Bo Horvat added two goals — the second into an empty net with 5.7 seconds left — and Troy Stecher also scored the Canucks. They’ve won nine of 11 and picked up their second win in two days.

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves, and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota.

SABRES 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the first five minutes and Buffalo cruised past NHL-worst Detroit.

Rodrigues entered with no goals in 25 games this season. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in the first period for the Sabres, Zach Bogosian and Rasmus Ristolainen added goals, and Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Madison Bowey scored for Detroit.