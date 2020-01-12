How the top 10 teams in the AP state boys basketball poll fared

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How the top teams in the weekly Associated Press state boys basketball poll fared:
|Class 1
|1. Cin. Moeller (10-1) beat LaSalle 45-43.
|2. Hilliard Bradley (11-1) beat Dublin Scioto 48-27, beat Hilliard Darby 59-49.
|3. Cols. South (12-1) lost to Walnut Ridge 71-64, beat Independence 102-48.
|4. Gahanna Lincoln (13-0) beat Olentangy Liberty 67-52, beat Pickerington Central 44-42.
|5. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) beat St Ignatius 61-55.
|6. Cin. La Salle (8-1) beat East Central 84-37, lost to Cin. Moeller 45-43.
|7. Chillicothe (11-1) beat Hillsboro 63-36.
|8. Lima Sr. (9-1) beat Findlay 48-45.
|9. Perrysburg (10-0) beat Springfield 64-63, beat Southview 76-55.
|10. Youngs. Boardman (8-0) beat Howland 70-39.
|Class 2
|1. Akr. SVSM (8-3) beat Warrensville Heights 69-51.
|2. Tol. Rogers (9-1) beat Tol. Bowsher 65-48.
|3. Lancaster Fairfield Union (10-0) beat Bloom-Carroll 47-33.
|4. Thornville Sheridan (11-1) beat Maysville 59-47, beat West Muskingum 78-56.
|5. Heath (11-0) beat Licking Valley 43-36, beat Newark Catholic 41-21.
|6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9-1) beat Cleveland East Tech 70-51.
|7. Cin. Aiken (10-2) beat Cincinatti Christian 68-58, lost to Cin. Hughes 76-57.
|8. Lima Shawnee (12-0) beat Wapakoneta 59-43, beat Delphos St. John’s 70-51.
|9. Trotwood-Madison (10-1) beat Winton Woods 92-64, beat Huber Heights Wayne 77-73, beat Dayton Dunbar 108-87.
|10. Kettering Alter (10-1) beat Fenwick 58-50, beat Northmont 71-42, beat Hamilton Badin 45-42.
|Class 3
|1. Wheelersburg (8-2) beat lost to Waverly 67-58, lost to Ironton 56-47, beat Beaver Eastern 79-60.
|2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) beat Berne Union 65-40, beat Millersport 81-37.
|3. Versailles (12-0) beat New Knoxville 51-36, .
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0) Findlay 61-57.
|5. Willard (10-1) lost to Margaretta 63-61, beat Columbian 85-64.
|6. Oak Hill (11-1) beat Coal Grove 53-27, beat South Webster 50-25, beat Lucasville Valley 58-43.
|7. Mantua Crestwood (9-1) beat Streetsboro 58-47, lost to Garrettsville Garfield 50-46.
|8. Cin. Deer Park (11-1) beat Gamble Montessori 76-52, beat Cin. Mariemont 76-54.
|9. Worthington Christian (8-4) lost to Buckeye Valley 55-51, lost to Whitehall Yearling 48-40.
|10. Fairview Park Fairview (9-1) beat Normandy 67-59.
|Class 4
|1. Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) lost to Calvert, beat Plymouth 64-47.
|2. Sebring McKinley (9-2) lost to Lowellville 75-69, beat McDonald 72-54.
|3. New Boston Glenwood (11-1) beat South Point 68-61, beat Notre Dame 77-44.
|4. Zanesville Rosecrans (8-0) beat Millersport 57-51, beat Liberty Christian 69-40, beat Berne Union 60-44.
|5. Greenwich S. Cent. (10-2) lost to Lucas 70-54, beat Monroeville 67-49.
|6. Delphos St. John’s (10-1) beat Fort Recovery 53-47, lost to Lima Shawnee 70-51.
|7. Mogadore (7-1) beat Lake Center Christian 62-55.
|8. McDonald (9-2) beat Warren Kennedy 65-62, lost to Mineral Ridge 75-60, beat Sebring 72-54.
|9. Glouster Trimble (9-2) beat Wellston 49-27, beat Wahama 90-37, lost to Peebles 69-50.
|10. Tol. Christian (8-1) did not report.
