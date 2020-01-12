How the top 10 teams in the AP state boys basketball poll fared

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How the top teams in the weekly Associated Press state boys basketball poll fared:

Class 1 1. Cin. Moeller (10-1) beat LaSalle 45-43. 2. Hilliard Bradley (11-1) beat Dublin Scioto 48-27, beat Hilliard Darby 59-49. 3. Cols. South (12-1) lost to Walnut Ridge 71-64, beat Independence 102-48. 4. Gahanna Lincoln (13-0) beat Olentangy Liberty 67-52, beat Pickerington Central 44-42. 5. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) beat St Ignatius 61-55. 6. Cin. La Salle (8-1) beat East Central 84-37, lost to Cin. Moeller 45-43. 7. Chillicothe (11-1) beat Hillsboro 63-36. 8. Lima Sr. (9-1) beat Findlay 48-45. 9. Perrysburg (10-0) beat Springfield 64-63, beat Southview 76-55. 10. Youngs. Boardman (8-0) beat Howland 70-39. Class 2 1. Akr. SVSM (8-3) beat Warrensville Heights 69-51. 2. Tol. Rogers (9-1) beat Tol. Bowsher 65-48. 3. Lancaster Fairfield Union (10-0) beat Bloom-Carroll 47-33. 4. Thornville Sheridan (11-1) beat Maysville 59-47, beat West Muskingum 78-56. 5. Heath (11-0) beat Licking Valley 43-36, beat Newark Catholic 41-21. 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9-1) beat Cleveland East Tech 70-51. 7. Cin. Aiken (10-2) beat Cincinatti Christian 68-58, lost to Cin. Hughes 76-57. 8. Lima Shawnee (12-0) beat Wapakoneta 59-43, beat Delphos St. John’s 70-51. 9. Trotwood-Madison (10-1) beat Winton Woods 92-64, beat Huber Heights Wayne 77-73, beat Dayton Dunbar 108-87. 10. Kettering Alter (10-1) beat Fenwick 58-50, beat Northmont 71-42, beat Hamilton Badin 45-42. Class 3 1. Wheelersburg (8-2) beat lost to Waverly 67-58, lost to Ironton 56-47, beat Beaver Eastern 79-60. 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) beat Berne Union 65-40, beat Millersport 81-37. 3. Versailles (12-0) beat New Knoxville 51-36, . 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0) Findlay 61-57. 5. Willard (10-1) lost to Margaretta 63-61, beat Columbian 85-64. 6. Oak Hill (11-1) beat Coal Grove 53-27, beat South Webster 50-25, beat Lucasville Valley 58-43. 7. Mantua Crestwood (9-1) beat Streetsboro 58-47, lost to Garrettsville Garfield 50-46. 8. Cin. Deer Park (11-1) beat Gamble Montessori 76-52, beat Cin. Mariemont 76-54. 9. Worthington Christian (8-4) lost to Buckeye Valley 55-51, lost to Whitehall Yearling 48-40. 10. Fairview Park Fairview (9-1) beat Normandy 67-59. Class 4 1. Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) lost to Calvert, beat Plymouth 64-47. 2. Sebring McKinley (9-2) lost to Lowellville 75-69, beat McDonald 72-54. 3. New Boston Glenwood (11-1) beat South Point 68-61, beat Notre Dame 77-44. 4. Zanesville Rosecrans (8-0) beat Millersport 57-51, beat Liberty Christian 69-40, beat Berne Union 60-44. 5. Greenwich S. Cent. (10-2) lost to Lucas 70-54, beat Monroeville 67-49. 6. Delphos St. John’s (10-1) beat Fort Recovery 53-47, lost to Lima Shawnee 70-51. 7. Mogadore (7-1) beat Lake Center Christian 62-55. 8. McDonald (9-2) beat Warren Kennedy 65-62, lost to Mineral Ridge 75-60, beat Sebring 72-54. 9. Glouster Trimble (9-2) beat Wellston 49-27, beat Wahama 90-37, lost to Peebles 69-50. 10. Tol. Christian (8-1) did not report.