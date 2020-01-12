Genesis director celebrates retirement Sunday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Genesis Children’s Center director is taking a step away from her role at genesis and closing a chapter of her career.

Today, people gathered at the Healthplex to celebrate her retirement and career of the former director Barb Fisher. She says the job is something she’s loved to do for the last 43 years.

“In 43 years, I’ve loved my job. My job fills my heart. I love the people I work with and it’s time for me to step back, enjoy my family, do some traveling and I’m leaving it in good hands. She’s also my friend and coworker. I know she’s gonna take care of it because I started it 43 years ago and it’s hard to let it go but it’s easy to let it go to her.”

The new director Lisa Bartoli says although Fisher is leaving she will always be a part of the center.

“I have very big shoes to fill and I’m excited and I know that she’ll help me through the journey so it’s gonna be good. It’s gonna be good for both of us. I am — I’m proud of all of our accomplishments at the Children’s Center. All that we stand for. Barb started it and she’ll be there always and it’s — it’s a privilege.”