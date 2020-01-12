Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 7 San Diego State played its best home game all year, opening with a 23-9 outburst and beating Boise State 83-65 Saturday night.

Yanni Wetzell added 20, Malachi Flynn 19 and Matt Mitchell 10 for the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West), who remained one of two unbeaten teams (Auburn).

SDSU continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing a school-record 34-3.

RJ Williams scored 16 for Boise State (11-7, 3-3).

The Aztecs gave the sellout crowd at Viejas Arena plenty to cheer about. Feagin made three 3-pointers and Flynn had two in the first 7 minutes to open a 23-9 lead.

BSU pulled within eight points on Williams’ slam dunk, but the Aztecs answered with an 18-2 run to blow it open.

Feagin made consecutive shots for a 33-19 lead, Jordan Schakel drained a 3 and Wetzell had a layup. Flynn and Wetzell made impressive shots on consecutive possessions for a 45-21 lead. Flynn dribbled between his legs, stepped back and hit a long 3. Wetzell made a post-up hook.

Feagin matched his season high of 13 with more than 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He had 16 points in helping SDSU take a 48-25 halftime lead. His previous season high was against Grand Canyon on Nov. 13.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos had beaten the Aztecs two of their four visits to Viejas Arena. They never had a lead Saturday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs remain without Nathan Mensah, who missed his fourth straight game with a respiratory ailment. The Aztecs did get Aguek Arop back from a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Plays at Air Force on Wednesday night.

San Diego State: Plays at Fresno State on Tuesday night.

