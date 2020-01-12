Coppin State looks to end streak vs FAMU

Coppin State (4-14, 0-3) vs. Florida A&M (3-11, 1-2)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend Coppin State’s conference losing streak to five games. Coppin State’s last MEAC win came against the Morgan State Bears 81-71 on March 12, 2019. Florida A&M is coming off a 77-68 win at home over Morgan State in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have combined to account for 65 percent of Florida A&M’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Rattlers have scored 70.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 53 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Florida A&M is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com