Southampton gets revenge on Leicester with 2-1 win in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Southampton gained a measure of revenge after its 9-0 thrashing by Leicester in October by winning the return match 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Danny Ings grabbed the winner in the 81st minute for his 14th goal of an impressive season for the striker.

Leicester took the lead through Dennis Praet in the 14th but conceded an equalizer five minutes later when Stuart Armstrong’s shot deflected in.

It was a far cry from the record home loss inflicted on Southampton by Leicester at St. Mary’s Stadium 2½ months ago.

That identified Leicester as a real threat for a finish in the Champions League qualification positions this season and Brendan Rodgers’ side remains in second place, though could get overtaken by Manchester City on Sunday when the champions visit Aston Villa.

Fueled by Ings, who has scored in nine of his last 11 league appearances, Southampton has pulled eight points clear of the relegation zone and has five wins from its last six matches.

Ings also struck the crossbar twice against Leicester, both times in the first half.

