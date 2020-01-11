Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 45, Grant 39

Athens 68, Illini Bluffs 38

Barrington 43, Lake Zurich 32

Benton 64, Livingston Central, Ky. 41

Bloomington Christian 56, Lexington 52

Brooks Academy 58, Oak Lawn Community 56

Brother Rice 73, Leo 59

Buffalo Grove 74, Glenbrook North 69

Carlyle 49, Staunton 46

Carmel 56, Chicago (Austin) 52

Carterville 50, Chester 43

Centralia 57, Breese Central 43

Chicago King 74, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 49

Christopher 57, Johnston City 45

Downers South 53, Maine West 35

Downs Tri-Valley 47, Tolono Unity 39

Edwardsville 52, Freeburg 48

Evanston Township 53, Mather 41

Glenbrook South 60, Palatine 54

Goreville 77, Vienna 50

Grayslake Central 51, North Chicago 49, OT

Harrisburg 66, Anna-Jonesboro 54

Harvest Christian Academy 58, Elgin Academy 44

Hinsdale South 67, Conant 39

Hoopeston Area High School 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55

LaSalle-Peru 63, Princeton 59, OT

Lincoln 69, Harlan 48

Lyons 62, Proviso West 55

Macomb 56, Canton 54

Massac County 68, Hardin County 53

Milford 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45

Mundelein 65, Willowbrook 58

Nashville 47, Okawville 43, OT

Niles West 71, Maine East 61

Norris City (NCOE) 44, Hamilton County 32

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Shelbyville 37

Peoria (H.S.) 67, Bartonville (Limestone) 44

Pinckneyville 73, Vandalia 24

Plano 68, Serena 30

Pope County 48, Gallatin County 28

Round Lake 84, Grayslake North 79, OT

St. Anne 62, Watseka (coop) 46

St. Francis 65, Wheaton Academy 38

Streator 62, St. Bede 52

Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42

Wauconda 72, Lakes Community 41

Westinghouse 69, Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 54

Wheaton North 61, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 51

Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Glenbard North 33

Woodlawn 74, Altamont 54

Clinton Tournament=

Mt. Zion 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 36

Seneca 42, Maroa-Forsyth 32

Depaul Shootout=

Fenwick 72, St. Patrick 66, OT

Homewood-Flossmoor 73, St. Laurence 71

Loyola 40, St. Viator 39, OT

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 71, Morgan Park 67

Downer’s Grove Tournament=

South Elgin 55, Romeoville 41

Downers Grove Tournament=

DeKalb 55, Downers North 43

Hinsdale Central 60, Oswego East 58, OT

Effingham St. Anthony Tournament=

Dieterich 69, Chrisman 38

Effingham 57, Casey-Westfield 49

Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Teutopolis 64

Neoga 59, Olney (Richland County) 53

Newton 60, Chicago Mt. Carmel 39

Highland Tournament=

Collinsville 50, DeSmet, Mo. 47

Tolton Catholic, Mo. 51, Breese Mater Dei 48

Triad 56, Highland 37

Vashon, Mo. 79, Simeon 72

St Joseph-Ogden High School Shootout=

Normal Community 47, Maine South 42

St, Joseph-Ogden Shootout=

Crete-Monee 47, Mahomet-Seymour 45

Kankakee 66, Danville 33

Monticello 63, Cissna Park 60

Pleasant Plains 54, La Salette Notre Dame 20

Thornton Fractional North Shootout=

Hyde Park 75, Westchester St. Joseph 62

Orr 78, Proviso East 53

Winchester Tournament=

Calhoun 61, Carrollton 40

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 70, Winchester (West Central) JV 37

Payson Seymour 81, North Greene 62

Winchester (West Central) 48, Concord (Triopia) 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Byron vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.

Culver Academy, Ind. vs. Lincoln Park, ppd.

Decatur MacArthur vs. Bloomington, ccd.

Easton Valley, Iowa vs. Sterling Newman, ccd.

Erie/Prophetstown vs. Milledgeville, ccd.

Galesburg vs. St. Charles East, ccd.

Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.

McHenry vs. Burlington Central, ccd.

Milwaukee Lutheran, Wis. vs. Quest Academy, ccd.

Normal University vs. Jacksonville, ccd.

Normal West vs. Moline, ccd.

Orangeville vs. Scales Mound, ccd.

Pekin vs. Peoria Notre Dame, ccd.

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa vs. Freeport (Aquin), ccd.

Riverdale vs. West Carroll, ccd.

Rockford Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, ccd.

South Beloit vs. Stockton, ccd.

Warren vs. Unity Christian, ccd.

Woodstock vs. Indian Creek, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 60, Woodlawn 37

Argo 58, Sandburg 30

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55, Leyden 47

Breese Central 73, Carlyle 18

Cahokia 56, Marion 44

Carlinville 48, Staunton 38

Carterville 70, Sesser-Valier 36

Centralia 48, Carbondale 37

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 58, De La Salle 55

Chicago Christian 51, Illiana Christian 47

Chicago Resurrection 47, Deerfield 37

Decatur MacArthur 51, Chatham Glenwood 40

East Alton-Wood River 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 10

Eureka 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50

Fairfield 46, Lawrenceville 39

Farina South Central 66, Shelbyville 63

Fenwick 60, Taft 35

Flora 44, Effingham St. Anthony 37

Freeburg 37, Okawville 35

Gallatin County 46, Pope County 28

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Gilman Iroquois West 34

Hall 38, Putnam County 33

Hamilton County 52, DuQuoin 39

Harvest Christian Academy 66, Elgin 39

Harvey Thornton 75, Lindblom 53

Herrin 53, Christopher 33

Hillcrest 54, Stagg 48

Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 52

Holy Trinity def. Orr, forfeit

Hyde Park 68, Westchester St. Joseph 63

Illini Bluffs 39, Athens 27

Jacksonville Routt 48, Springfield Lutheran 29

Lake Forest 51, Zion Benton 41

Lake Zurich 47, Gurnee Warren 34

Libertyville 49, Mundelein 18

Lincoln-Way East 47, Oak Lawn Richards 42

Massac County 58, Goreville 46

Moline 48, Davenport, North, Iowa 42

Morton 48, Metamora 32

Munster, Ind. 47, Thornton Fractional South 40

Niles West 43, Lincoln Park 41

Normal Community 39, Champaign Central 36

Normal University 48, Springfield 41

Normal West 56, Champaign Centennial 19

Northside Prep 40, North Shore Country Day 32

Pana 59, Roxana 15

Peoria (H.S.) 68, Urbana 27

Petersburg PORTA 61, Havana 53

Piasa Southwestern 51, Vandalia 35

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 63, East Moline United 51

Providence 44, Lockport 40

Rantoul 53, Illinois Valley Central 44

Regina 46, Lake Forest Academy 27

Richwoods 56, Bloomington 41

Riverside-Brookfield 64, Aurora Central Catholic 48

Rock Island 63, Bettendorf, Iowa 54

Rock Island Alleman 48, Davenport, West, Iowa 36

Rockford Lutheran 97, Rockford Christian 38

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Jacksonville 17

Sandwich 61, Rochelle 39

Springfield Lanphier 59, Eisenhower 33

St. Edward 60, Larkin 39

St. Viator 43, St. Francis 41

Streamwood 46, Metea Valley 45

Sullivan 40, Mt. Zion 31

Taylorville 43, Auburn 29

Teutopolis 62, Mt. Carmel 39

Tri-County 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31

Tuscola 41, Tolono Unity 23

Waterloo 54, Dupo 42

Watseka (coop) 39, Fisher 37

Whitney Young 54, Thornwood 44

Chester Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Trico 59, Cobden 27

Seventh Place=

Elverado 45, Valmeyer 28

Third=

New Athens 51, Sparta 43

CIC Conference Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 32, Warrensburg-Latham 30

Highland Tournament=

Highland 58, Greenville 40

Macon County CIC Tournament=

Championship=

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 43, Decatur St. Teresa 27

North Greene Tournament=

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, North Greene 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Midland, ccd.

Galesburg vs. Canton, ccd.

Joliet Catholic vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.

LaMoille vs. West Carroll, ccd.

Monticello vs. Orangeville, ccd.

Pecatonica vs. Polo, ccd.

Seneca vs. Knoxville, ccd.

Stark County vs. Brimfield, ccd.

Stockton vs. Byron, ccd.

Tremont vs. Farmington Central, ccd.

Warren vs. Pearl City, ccd.

Woodstock vs. Indian Creek, ccd.

___

