Saturday’s Scores

Antioch 45, Grant 39
Athens 68, Illini Bluffs 38
Barrington 43, Lake Zurich 32
Benton 64, Livingston Central, Ky. 41
Bloomington Christian 56, Lexington 52
Brooks Academy 58, Oak Lawn Community 56
Brother Rice 73, Leo 59
Buffalo Grove 74, Glenbrook North 69
Carlyle 49, Staunton 46
Carmel 56, Chicago (Austin) 52
Carterville 50, Chester 43
Centralia 57, Breese Central 43
Chicago King 74, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 49
Christopher 57, Johnston City 45
Downers South 53, Maine West 35
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Tolono Unity 39
Edwardsville 52, Freeburg 48
Evanston Township 53, Mather 41
Glenbrook South 60, Palatine 54
Goreville 77, Vienna 50
Grayslake Central 51, North Chicago 49, OT
Harrisburg 66, Anna-Jonesboro 54
Harvest Christian Academy 58, Elgin Academy 44
Hinsdale South 67, Conant 39
Hoopeston Area High School 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55
LaSalle-Peru 63, Princeton 59, OT
Lincoln 69, Harlan 48
Lyons 62, Proviso West 55
Macomb 56, Canton 54
Massac County 68, Hardin County 53
Milford 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45
Mundelein 65, Willowbrook 58
Nashville 47, Okawville 43, OT
Niles West 71, Maine East 61
Norris City (NCOE) 44, Hamilton County 32
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Shelbyville 37
Peoria (H.S.) 67, Bartonville (Limestone) 44
Pinckneyville 73, Vandalia 24
Plano 68, Serena 30
Pope County 48, Gallatin County 28
Round Lake 84, Grayslake North 79, OT
St. Anne 62, Watseka (coop) 46
St. Francis 65, Wheaton Academy 38
Streator 62, St. Bede 52
Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42
Wauconda 72, Lakes Community 41
Westinghouse 69, Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 54
Wheaton North 61, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 51
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Glenbard North 33
Woodlawn 74, Altamont 54
Clinton Tournament=
Mt. Zion 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 36
Seneca 42, Maroa-Forsyth 32
Depaul Shootout=
Fenwick 72, St. Patrick 66, OT
Homewood-Flossmoor 73, St. Laurence 71
Loyola 40, St. Viator 39, OT
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 71, Morgan Park 67
Downer’s Grove Tournament=
South Elgin 55, Romeoville 41
Downers Grove Tournament=
DeKalb 55, Downers North 43
Hinsdale Central 60, Oswego East 58, OT
Effingham St. Anthony Tournament=
Dieterich 69, Chrisman 38
Effingham 57, Casey-Westfield 49
Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Teutopolis 64
Neoga 59, Olney (Richland County) 53
Newton 60, Chicago Mt. Carmel 39
Highland Tournament=
Collinsville 50, DeSmet, Mo. 47
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 51, Breese Mater Dei 48
Triad 56, Highland 37
Vashon, Mo. 79, Simeon 72
St Joseph-Ogden High School Shootout=
Normal Community 47, Maine South 42
St, Joseph-Ogden Shootout=
Crete-Monee 47, Mahomet-Seymour 45
Kankakee 66, Danville 33
Monticello 63, Cissna Park 60
Pleasant Plains 54, La Salette Notre Dame 20
Thornton Fractional North Shootout=
Hyde Park 75, Westchester St. Joseph 62
Orr 78, Proviso East 53
Winchester Tournament=
Calhoun 61, Carrollton 40
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 70, Winchester (West Central) JV 37
Payson Seymour 81, North Greene 62
Winchester (West Central) 48, Concord (Triopia) 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Byron vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.
Culver Academy, Ind. vs. Lincoln Park, ppd.
Decatur MacArthur vs. Bloomington, ccd.
Easton Valley, Iowa vs. Sterling Newman, ccd.
Erie/Prophetstown vs. Milledgeville, ccd.
Galesburg vs. St. Charles East, ccd.
Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
McHenry vs. Burlington Central, ccd.
Milwaukee Lutheran, Wis. vs. Quest Academy, ccd.
Normal University vs. Jacksonville, ccd.
Normal West vs. Moline, ccd.
Orangeville vs. Scales Mound, ccd.
Pekin vs. Peoria Notre Dame, ccd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa vs. Freeport (Aquin), ccd.
Riverdale vs. West Carroll, ccd.
Rockford Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, ccd.
South Beloit vs. Stockton, ccd.
Warren vs. Unity Christian, ccd.
Woodstock vs. Indian Creek, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Woodlawn 37
Argo 58, Sandburg 30
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55, Leyden 47
Breese Central 73, Carlyle 18
Cahokia 56, Marion 44
Carlinville 48, Staunton 38
Carterville 70, Sesser-Valier 36
Centralia 48, Carbondale 37
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 58, De La Salle 55
Chicago Christian 51, Illiana Christian 47
Chicago Resurrection 47, Deerfield 37
Decatur MacArthur 51, Chatham Glenwood 40
East Alton-Wood River 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 10
Eureka 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50
Fairfield 46, Lawrenceville 39
Farina South Central 66, Shelbyville 63
Fenwick 60, Taft 35
Flora 44, Effingham St. Anthony 37
Freeburg 37, Okawville 35
Gallatin County 46, Pope County 28
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Gilman Iroquois West 34
Hall 38, Putnam County 33
Hamilton County 52, DuQuoin 39
Harvest Christian Academy 66, Elgin 39
Harvey Thornton 75, Lindblom 53
Herrin 53, Christopher 33
Hillcrest 54, Stagg 48
Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 52
Holy Trinity def. Orr, forfeit
Hyde Park 68, Westchester St. Joseph 63
Illini Bluffs 39, Athens 27
Jacksonville Routt 48, Springfield Lutheran 29
Lake Forest 51, Zion Benton 41
Lake Zurich 47, Gurnee Warren 34
Libertyville 49, Mundelein 18
Lincoln-Way East 47, Oak Lawn Richards 42
Massac County 58, Goreville 46
Moline 48, Davenport, North, Iowa 42
Morton 48, Metamora 32
Munster, Ind. 47, Thornton Fractional South 40
Niles West 43, Lincoln Park 41
Normal Community 39, Champaign Central 36
Normal University 48, Springfield 41
Normal West 56, Champaign Centennial 19
Northside Prep 40, North Shore Country Day 32
Pana 59, Roxana 15
Peoria (H.S.) 68, Urbana 27
Petersburg PORTA 61, Havana 53
Piasa Southwestern 51, Vandalia 35
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 63, East Moline United 51
Providence 44, Lockport 40
Rantoul 53, Illinois Valley Central 44
Regina 46, Lake Forest Academy 27
Richwoods 56, Bloomington 41
Riverside-Brookfield 64, Aurora Central Catholic 48
Rock Island 63, Bettendorf, Iowa 54
Rock Island Alleman 48, Davenport, West, Iowa 36
Rockford Lutheran 97, Rockford Christian 38
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Jacksonville 17
Sandwich 61, Rochelle 39
Springfield Lanphier 59, Eisenhower 33
St. Edward 60, Larkin 39
St. Viator 43, St. Francis 41
Streamwood 46, Metea Valley 45
Sullivan 40, Mt. Zion 31
Taylorville 43, Auburn 29
Teutopolis 62, Mt. Carmel 39
Tri-County 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31
Tuscola 41, Tolono Unity 23
Waterloo 54, Dupo 42
Watseka (coop) 39, Fisher 37
Whitney Young 54, Thornwood 44
Chester Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Trico 59, Cobden 27
Seventh Place=
Elverado 45, Valmeyer 28
Third=
New Athens 51, Sparta 43
CIC Conference Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 32, Warrensburg-Latham 30
Highland Tournament=
Highland 58, Greenville 40
Macon County CIC Tournament=
Championship=
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 43, Decatur St. Teresa 27
North Greene Tournament=
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, North Greene 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Midland, ccd.
Galesburg vs. Canton, ccd.
Joliet Catholic vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.
LaMoille vs. West Carroll, ccd.
Monticello vs. Orangeville, ccd.
Pecatonica vs. Polo, ccd.
Seneca vs. Knoxville, ccd.
Stark County vs. Brimfield, ccd.
Stockton vs. Byron, ccd.
Tremont vs. Farmington Central, ccd.
Warren vs. Pearl City, ccd.
Woodstock vs. Indian Creek, ccd.
