Muskingum Co. Sheriff: Stolen vehicle crashes into library

Local News
Nicolette Pizzuto301

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen vehicle crashed into the back of the library Saturday.

This happened around 10:30 a.m.

Zanesville City Police was on scene with Sheriff’s Office. The office says the suspected driver could also be connected to a series of break-ins around the area.

There was also a heavy police presence near the corner of Seventh Street and Schinnick Street.

Police did not release a name of the driver or any other information.

Stick with WHIZ as we gather more information on this developing story.

Please follow and like us:
Tagged
Nicolette Pizzuto
Nicolette Pizzuto

Related Posts

Temperatures hit mid seventies, “You can’t expect anything better”

Nicolette Pizzuto

Zanesville pet store educates owners at Saturday event

Nicolette Pizzuto

West Muskingum Ag Teacher Honored with Award

Jarrod Allen