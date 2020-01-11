Muskingum Co. Sheriff: Stolen vehicle crashes into library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen vehicle crashed into the back of the library Saturday.

This happened around 10:30 a.m.

Zanesville City Police was on scene with Sheriff’s Office. The office says the suspected driver could also be connected to a series of break-ins around the area.

There was also a heavy police presence near the corner of Seventh Street and Schinnick Street.

Police did not release a name of the driver or any other information.

