Muskingum Co. Sheriff: Stolen vehicle crashes into library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen vehicle crashed into the back of the library Saturday.
This happened around 10:30 a.m.
Zanesville City Police was on scene with Sheriff’s Office. The office says the suspected driver could also be connected to a series of break-ins around the area.
There was also a heavy police presence near the corner of Seventh Street and Schinnick Street.
Police did not release a name of the driver or any other information.
Stick with WHIZ as we gather more information on this developing story.
