Keys into Brisbane International final after beating Kvitova

Sports
Associated Press0

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday.

The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Keys will play Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka or defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon’s final.

____

