Germany wins two bobsled races, Humphries keeps points lead

LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — Germany won two bobsled World Cup gold medals Saturday while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. held her lead in the women’s points standings.

Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi cptured the women’s race in 2 minutes, 1.43 seconds. Canada’s Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were second in 2:01.64 and Germany’s Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig were third in 2:01.65.

Humphries finished fourth, good enough to keep a slim lead over Schneider in the standings after four races.

In the two-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller prevailed in 1:58.52. Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis were second for Latvia in 1:58.78 and Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were third for Switzerland in 1:58.86.

The U.S. sled driven by Hunter Church and pushed by Kris Horn was 12th.

Friedrich’s win gave him a 66-point lead in the two-man points standings after three races. Kibermanis moved into second, and Germany’s Johannes Lochner — who isn’t racing this weekend — fell from second to seventh.

The weekend’s schedule ends with a four-man race Sunday.