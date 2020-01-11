BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 70, Hatboro-Horsham 39
Abington Heights 35, West Scranton 27
Academy of the New Church 76, Friends Select 36
Albert Gallatin 45, Gateway 44
Aliquippa 76, New Brighton 39
Allderdice 77, Carrick 41
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Cranberry 50
Allentown Allen 48, Whitehall 46
Allentown Central Catholic 60, Pocono Mountain West 57
Altoona 53, Hollidaysburg 48
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, Propel Montour High School 49
Archbishop Carroll 51, Father Judge 39
Archbishop Wood 76, Conwell Egan 29
Avonworth 76, Freedom Area 61
Bald Eagle Area 53, Bellefonte 43
Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 43
Beaver Falls 71, Elwood City Riverside 56
Bedford 82, Forest Hills 47
Belle Vernon 77, Ringgold 66
Bensalem 46, Council Rock North 35
Berks Catholic 48, Twin Valley 33
Berks Christian 54, York Country Day 47
Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg South 43
Bishop Canevin 60, Geibel Catholic 53
Blackhawk 53, Quaker Valley 51
Blue Ridge 67, Montrose 53
Brandywine Heights 52, Kutztown 43
Brookville 63, Bradford 41
Butler 79, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67
Cambridge Springs 55, Maplewood 26
Cameron County 71, Oswayo 46
Camp Hill 67, West Perry 40
Camp Hill Trinity 66, Columbia 52
Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 48
Carlisle 66, State College 59
Carlisle Christian 64, Red Lion Christian 30
Carmichaels 59, Mapletown 54
Carmichaels 69, Bentworth 22
Central Bucks West 67, Quakertown 59
Central Dauphin 84, Mifflin County 33
Central Martinsburg 51, Clearfield 43
Charleroi 57, McGuffey 51
Chartiers-Houston 69, Bentworth 22
Cheltenham 71, Springfield Montco 63
Clairton 84, Leechburg 78
Clarion 83, Venango 29
Cocalico 62, Solanco 41
Conneaut Area 78, Reynolds 54
Cornell 86, Quigley Catholic 35
Coudersport 60, Austin 34
Cumberland Valley 41, Chambersburg 28
Dayspring Christian 51, New Covenant Christian 45
Deer Lakes 57, Valley 42
Devon Prep 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75
ELCO 81, Northern Lebanon 33
Easton 66, Northampton 61
Eisenhower 57, Cochranton 54
Elizabethtown 63, Lebanon 46
Elk Lake 46, Susquehanna 44
Episcopal Academy 65, Springside Chestnut Hill 63
Erie McDowell 50, Erie Cathedral Prep 39
Farrell 63, Wilmington 32
Fels 49, Edison 48
Fox Chapel 53, Penn-Trafford 38
Freeport 68, Yough 66
Friends Central 62, Princeton Day, N.J. 60
General McLane 42, Fort Leboeuf 34
George School 70, Abington Friends 50
Germantown Friends 63, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 49
Gettysburg 68, Kennard-Dale 40
Girard 69, Erie First Christian Academy 58
Governor Mifflin 63, Daniel Boone 35
Hamburg 57, Fleetwood 48
Hampton 46, Armstrong 36
Hampton 46, Armstrong 36
Hanover 58, Delone 50
Harbor Creek 45, Corry 34
Harmony 55, Curwensville 39
Harrisburg 64, Central Dauphin East 47
Haverford School 43, Penn Charter 40
Hempfield 44, Manheim Township 42
Hempfield Area 65, Connellsville 35
Heritage Academy, Md. 53, Cumberland Valley Christian 44
Hickory 68, Sharpsville 61
Highlands 80, Mount Pleasant 59
Holy Ghost Prep 61, Collegium Charter School 48
Hughesville 60, Southern Columbia 43
Huntingdon 65, Penns Valley 48
Imani Christian Academy 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 68
James Buchanan 66, Greencastle Antrim 60
Jeannette 62, California 41
Jefferson-Morgan 65, Avella 63
Jenkintown 55, Calvary Christian 41
Jersey Shore 67, Central Mountain 52
Johnsonburg 40, Ridgway 32
Kane Area 57, Dubois Central Catholic 40
Karns City 51, North Clarion 4
Kennedy Catholic 53, Erie 42
Keystone 74, Union 39
Knoch 91, Derry 59
La Salle 44, Lansdale Catholic 42
Lackawanna Trail 44, Forest City 34
Laurel Highlands 58, Greensburg Salem 51
Lewisburg 57, Central Columbia 51
Linville Hill 64, High Point 48
Littlestown 63, Biglerville 43
Lower Moreland 68, Church Farm School 65
Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21
Malvern Prep 63, Germantown Academy 42
Manheim Central 57, Garden Spot 47
Mars 82, Kiski Area 60
Mastery Charter North 54, New Foundations 49
Mechanicsburg 56, Cedar Cliff 54
Mid Valley 44, Dunmore 34
Milton Hershey 86, Middletown 34
Monessen 54, West Greene 32
Montoursville 56, Milton 38
Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 48
Morrisville 54, MAST Charter 41
Mount Calvary 76, Millersburg 70
Mount Lebanon 72, Peters Township 43
Muncy 52, Bucktail 45
Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 39
Neumann 75, Montgomery 57
Neumann-Goretti 115, Bonner-Prendergast 86
New Castle 54, Central Valley 52
North Allegheny 73, Seneca Valley 53
North East 56, Seneca 30
North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 48
North Penn/Liberty 52, North Penn-Mansfield 49
North Star 55, Conemaugh Township 51
Northern Lehigh 54, Saucon Valley 53
Northgate 60, Propel Braddock Hills 44
Northwestern 52, Iroquois 47
Northwestern Lehigh 55, Palisades 47
Norwin 66, Greater Latrobe 53
Octorara 69, Donegal 45
Old Forge 55, Carbondale 44
Otto-Eldred 40, Smethport 40
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Mohawk 19
Palmerton 69, Notre Dame-Green Pond 48
Penn Cambria 56, Cambria Heights 42
Penn Hills 78, McKeesport 64
Pennridge 54, Central Bucks East 47
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 64, Archbishop Ryan 54
Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 77
Pittsburgh North Catholic 83, Keystone Oaks 57
Pittsburgh Obama 48, Brashear 36
Plum 78, Indiana 49
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Upper Moreland 33
Port Allegany 65, Galeton 27
Reading 74, Muhlenberg 52
Redbank Valley 72, Forest Area 69
Richland 68, Central Cambria 55
Riverside 45, Mountain View 31
Roxborough 70, Julia R Masterman 39
Sayre 57, Benjamin Franklin 56
Schuylkill Valley 57, Oley Valley 48
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Lakeland 47
Scranton Prep 58, Scranton 38
Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 52
Seton-LaSalle 73, Carlynton 58
Sewickley Academy Panthers 53, Laurel 46
Shady Side Academy 56, East Allegheny 47
Shaler 76, Franklin Regional 69
Shalom Christian 78, Faith Christian, W.Va. 40
Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46
Sharon 55, Grove City 49
Shikellamy 50, Selinsgrove 36
South Fayette 71, West Mifflin 53
South Western 66, Spring Grove 57
Southern Fulton 35, McConnellsburg 27
Southern Lehigh 49, Pen Argyl 46
Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 29
Springdale 72, Summit Academy 59
St. Frances, Md. 64, Imhotep Charter 39
St. Joseph 50, Propel Andrew Street 47
St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 54
St. Marys 56, Elk County Catholic 43
Steel Valley 81, Burrell 62
Steelton-Highspire 87, East Pennsboro 78
Sto-Rox 60, Riverview 58
Sullivan County 47, Millville 44
Susquehanna Township 56, Palmyra 41
The Christian Academy 78, Valley Forge Military 64
Thomas Jefferson 59, Moon 50
Titusville 67, Oil City 57
Troy 56, Sayre Area 46
Tulpehocken 68, Antietam 60
Tussey Mountain 53, Southern Huntingdon 46
Tyrone 73, Philipsburg-Osceola 64
Uniontown 97, Elizabeth Forward 61
Unionville 71, Oxford 42
Upper St. Clair 67, Bethel Park 50
Valley Forge Baptist 51, Upper Bucks Christian School 40
Valley View 59, North Pocono 55
Vincentian Academy 82, Eden Christian 62
Wallenpaupack 60, Western Wayne 35
Washington 65, Bethlehem Center 37
Waynesboro 64, Big Spring 50
Waynesburg Central 65, South Park 41
West Allegheny 76, Trinity 73
West Chester Christian 45, Calvary Baptist 28
West Lawn Wilson 60, Exeter 36
West Middlesex 61, Mercer 29
West Philadelphia 88, Audenried 83
West York 73, Dover 39
Western Beaver County 86, Rochester 48
Westinghouse 58, Perry Traditional Academy 54
Westmont Hilltop 75, Somerset 35
William Tennent 58, Council Rock South 45
Winchester Thurston 66, Apollo-Ridge 58
Wissahickon 44, Upper Dublin 35
Wyalusing 59, Williamson 39
York 59, New Oxford 46
York County Tech 59, York Catholic 46
Youngsville 56, Union City 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 61, Hatboro-Horsham 60
Abington Friends 51, George School 41
Abraham Lincoln 68, Dobbins/Randolph 6
Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45
Allderdice 68, Carrick 17
Allentown Central Catholic 33, Pocono Mountain West 30
Archbishop Wood 72, Philadelphia West Catholic 49
Avella 52, Northgate 25
Bellefonte 34, Bald Eagle Area 25
Bellwood-Antis 101, Moshannon Valley 12
Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 27
Berlin-Brothersvalley 76, Rockwood 47
Berwick 57, Nanticoke Area 34
Bethlehem Catholic 76, East Stroudsburg South 29
Big Spring 42, Waynesboro 22
Bishop Carroll 41, Greater Johnstown 25
Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Chestnut Ridge 22
Blacklick Valley 60, Conemaugh Valley 51
Boyertown 57, Norristown 23
Brookville 56, Bradford 39
Cambria Heights 69, Penn Cambria 31
Cameron County 38, Oswayo 30
Cardinal O’Hara 47, Bonner-Prendergast 41
Central Bucks East 63, Pennridge 47
Central Bucks West 69, Quakertown 28
Central Dauphin 56, Mifflin County 30
Central Dauphin East 67, Harrisburg 60
Central Martinsburg 49, Clearfield 20
Central York 49, Dallastown Area 47
Cheltenham 60, Springfield Montco 33
Clarion 59, Venango 14
Columbia 49, Mount Calvary 44
Conestoga Valley 31, Warwick 22
Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30
Council Rock South 40, William Tennent 24
Cranberry 41, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29
Cristo Rey 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 57
Cumberland Valley 59, Chambersburg 23
Cumberland Valley Christian 56, Heritage Academy, Md. 31
Curwensville 52, Harmony 36
Dallas 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49
Delone 68, Hanover 30
Dubois Central Catholic 45, Kane Area 35
Eastern York 73, Northeastern 52
Edison 46, West Philadelphia 35
Elizabethtown 67, Lebanon 39
Engineering And Science 38, Sankofa Freedom 30
Forest Hills 69, Bedford 38
Fox Chapel 50, Seneca Valley 46
Frankford 59, Franklin Learning Center 24
Germantown Academy 49, Episcopal Academy 37
Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 38
Gratz 50, Kensington 45
Greencastle Antrim 39, James Buchanan 27
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Red Land 34
Hazleton Area 71, Pittston Area 31
Hempfield 30, Manheim Township 28
Holy Redeemer 70, Tunkhannock 33
Homer-Center 56, Purchase Line 47
Huntingdon 59, Penns Valley 53
Jim Thorpe 46, Blue Mountain 26
Juniata Valley 73, West Branch 7
Keystone 54, Union 31
Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Area 32
Lansdale Catholic 72, St. Hubert’s 58
Littlestown 53, Biglerville 49
Mahanoy Area 69, Williams Valley 34
Manheim Central 39, Garden Spot 27
Marian Catholic 43, Lourdes Regional 38
Marion Center 65, Ligonier Valley 36
McKeesport 55, Ringgold 19
Mechanicsburg 38, Cedar Cliff 24
Moniteau 61, Clarion-Limestone 21
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Germantown Friends 34
Moravian Academy 47, Catasauqua 21
Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 24
Nazareth Area 74, Stroudsburg 44
Neumann-Goretti 54, Archbishop Carroll 51
North Clarion 62, Karns City 9
North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34
North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 48
North Schuylkill 79, Pottsville 32
Northampton 43, Easton 40
Northern Lehigh 38, Saucon Valley 28
Northern York 43, Boiling Springs 37
Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 30
Northwest Area 45, MMI Prep 30
Northwestern 51, Corry 16
Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Palmerton 30
Oakland Catholic 57, Penn Hills 37
Overbrook 28, Parkway Center City 19
Parkway Northwest 52, Swenson 40
Parkway West 36, Mastbaum 23
Penn Charter 63, Baldwin 34
Philadelphia Academy Charter 56, Bodine 23
Philadelphia George Washington 43, South Philadelphia 37
Pittsburgh Obama 49, Brashear 33
Pleasant Valley 56, Bethlehem Liberty 38
Plum 65, Kiski Area 34
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 27
Pottsville Nativity 53, Schuylkill Haven 16
Redbank Valley 59, Forest Area 13
Rush 32, Masterman 16
Shade 58, Meyersdale 43
Shalom Christian 36, Faith Christian, W.Va. 27
Susquehanna Township 47, Palmyra 41, OT
Tamaqua 60, Lehighton 36
Tri-Valley 33, Shenandoah Valley 20
Trinity, W.Va. 53, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Tyrone 79, Philipsburg-Osceola 19
United 56, Penns Manor 47
Upper Dublin 58, Wissahickon 32
West Chester Rustin 58, Avon Grove 42
West Greene 44, Ellis School 40
West Shamokin 49, Blairsville 46
Westinghouse 54, Perry Traditional Academy 25
Windber 88, Ferndale 14
Wyoming Seminary 58, Hanover Area 43
Wyoming Valley West 66, Crestwood 38
Wyomissing 47, Twin Valley 44
York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Mohawk, ppd.
West Chester Henderson vs. Coatesville, ppd. to Jan 10th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/