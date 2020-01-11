BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 70, Hatboro-Horsham 39

Abington Heights 35, West Scranton 27

Academy of the New Church 76, Friends Select 36

Albert Gallatin 45, Gateway 44

Aliquippa 76, New Brighton 39

Allderdice 77, Carrick 41

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Cranberry 50

Allentown Allen 48, Whitehall 46

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Pocono Mountain West 57

Altoona 53, Hollidaysburg 48

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, Propel Montour High School 49

Archbishop Carroll 51, Father Judge 39

Archbishop Wood 76, Conwell Egan 29

Avonworth 76, Freedom Area 61

Bald Eagle Area 53, Bellefonte 43

Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 43

Beaver Falls 71, Elwood City Riverside 56

Bedford 82, Forest Hills 47

Belle Vernon 77, Ringgold 66

Bensalem 46, Council Rock North 35

Berks Catholic 48, Twin Valley 33

Berks Christian 54, York Country Day 47

Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg South 43

Bishop Canevin 60, Geibel Catholic 53

Blackhawk 53, Quaker Valley 51

Blue Ridge 67, Montrose 53

Brandywine Heights 52, Kutztown 43

Brookville 63, Bradford 41

Butler 79, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67

Cambridge Springs 55, Maplewood 26

Cameron County 71, Oswayo 46

Camp Hill 67, West Perry 40

Camp Hill Trinity 66, Columbia 52

Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 48

Carlisle 66, State College 59

Carlisle Christian 64, Red Lion Christian 30

Carmichaels 59, Mapletown 54

Carmichaels 69, Bentworth 22

Central Bucks West 67, Quakertown 59

Central Dauphin 84, Mifflin County 33

Central Martinsburg 51, Clearfield 43

Charleroi 57, McGuffey 51

Chartiers-Houston 69, Bentworth 22

Cheltenham 71, Springfield Montco 63

Clairton 84, Leechburg 78

Clarion 83, Venango 29

Cocalico 62, Solanco 41

Conneaut Area 78, Reynolds 54

Cornell 86, Quigley Catholic 35

Coudersport 60, Austin 34

Cumberland Valley 41, Chambersburg 28

Dayspring Christian 51, New Covenant Christian 45

Deer Lakes 57, Valley 42

Devon Prep 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75

ELCO 81, Northern Lebanon 33

Easton 66, Northampton 61

Eisenhower 57, Cochranton 54

Elizabethtown 63, Lebanon 46

Elk Lake 46, Susquehanna 44

Episcopal Academy 65, Springside Chestnut Hill 63

Erie McDowell 50, Erie Cathedral Prep 39

Farrell 63, Wilmington 32

Fels 49, Edison 48

Fox Chapel 53, Penn-Trafford 38

Freeport 68, Yough 66

Friends Central 62, Princeton Day, N.J. 60

General McLane 42, Fort Leboeuf 34

George School 70, Abington Friends 50

Germantown Friends 63, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 49

Gettysburg 68, Kennard-Dale 40

Girard 69, Erie First Christian Academy 58

Governor Mifflin 63, Daniel Boone 35

Hamburg 57, Fleetwood 48

Hampton 46, Armstrong 36

Hanover 58, Delone 50

Harbor Creek 45, Corry 34

Harmony 55, Curwensville 39

Harrisburg 64, Central Dauphin East 47

Haverford School 43, Penn Charter 40

Hempfield 44, Manheim Township 42

Hempfield Area 65, Connellsville 35

Heritage Academy, Md. 53, Cumberland Valley Christian 44

Hickory 68, Sharpsville 61

Highlands 80, Mount Pleasant 59

Holy Ghost Prep 61, Collegium Charter School 48

Hughesville 60, Southern Columbia 43

Huntingdon 65, Penns Valley 48

Imani Christian Academy 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 68

James Buchanan 66, Greencastle Antrim 60

Jeannette 62, California 41

Jefferson-Morgan 65, Avella 63

Jenkintown 55, Calvary Christian 41

Jersey Shore 67, Central Mountain 52

Johnsonburg 40, Ridgway 32

Kane Area 57, Dubois Central Catholic 40

Karns City 51, North Clarion 4

Kennedy Catholic 53, Erie 42

Keystone 74, Union 39

Knoch 91, Derry 59

La Salle 44, Lansdale Catholic 42

Lackawanna Trail 44, Forest City 34

Laurel Highlands 58, Greensburg Salem 51

Lewisburg 57, Central Columbia 51

Linville Hill 64, High Point 48

Littlestown 63, Biglerville 43

Lower Moreland 68, Church Farm School 65

Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21

Malvern Prep 63, Germantown Academy 42

Manheim Central 57, Garden Spot 47

Mars 82, Kiski Area 60

Mastery Charter North 54, New Foundations 49

Mechanicsburg 56, Cedar Cliff 54

Mid Valley 44, Dunmore 34

Milton Hershey 86, Middletown 34

Monessen 54, West Greene 32

Montoursville 56, Milton 38

Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 48

Morrisville 54, MAST Charter 41

Mount Calvary 76, Millersburg 70

Mount Lebanon 72, Peters Township 43

Muncy 52, Bucktail 45

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 39

Neumann 75, Montgomery 57

Neumann-Goretti 115, Bonner-Prendergast 86

New Castle 54, Central Valley 52

North Allegheny 73, Seneca Valley 53

North East 56, Seneca 30

North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 48

North Penn/Liberty 52, North Penn-Mansfield 49

North Star 55, Conemaugh Township 51

Northern Lehigh 54, Saucon Valley 53

Northgate 60, Propel Braddock Hills 44

Northwestern 52, Iroquois 47

Northwestern Lehigh 55, Palisades 47

Norwin 66, Greater Latrobe 53

Octorara 69, Donegal 45

Old Forge 55, Carbondale 44

Otto-Eldred 40, Smethport 40

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Mohawk 19

Palmerton 69, Notre Dame-Green Pond 48

Penn Cambria 56, Cambria Heights 42

Penn Hills 78, McKeesport 64

Pennridge 54, Central Bucks East 47

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 64, Archbishop Ryan 54

Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 77

Pittsburgh North Catholic 83, Keystone Oaks 57

Pittsburgh Obama 48, Brashear 36

Plum 78, Indiana 49

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Upper Moreland 33

Port Allegany 65, Galeton 27

Reading 74, Muhlenberg 52

Redbank Valley 72, Forest Area 69

Richland 68, Central Cambria 55

Riverside 45, Mountain View 31

Roxborough 70, Julia R Masterman 39

Sayre 57, Benjamin Franklin 56

Schuylkill Valley 57, Oley Valley 48

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Lakeland 47

Scranton Prep 58, Scranton 38

Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 52

Seton-LaSalle 73, Carlynton 58

Sewickley Academy Panthers 53, Laurel 46

Shady Side Academy 56, East Allegheny 47

Shaler 76, Franklin Regional 69

Shalom Christian 78, Faith Christian, W.Va. 40

Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46

Sharon 55, Grove City 49

Shikellamy 50, Selinsgrove 36

South Fayette 71, West Mifflin 53

South Western 66, Spring Grove 57

Southern Fulton 35, McConnellsburg 27

Southern Lehigh 49, Pen Argyl 46

Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 29

Springdale 72, Summit Academy 59

St. Frances, Md. 64, Imhotep Charter 39

St. Joseph 50, Propel Andrew Street 47

St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 54

St. Marys 56, Elk County Catholic 43

Steel Valley 81, Burrell 62

Steelton-Highspire 87, East Pennsboro 78

Sto-Rox 60, Riverview 58

Sullivan County 47, Millville 44

Susquehanna Township 56, Palmyra 41

The Christian Academy 78, Valley Forge Military 64

Thomas Jefferson 59, Moon 50

Titusville 67, Oil City 57

Troy 56, Sayre Area 46

Tulpehocken 68, Antietam 60

Tussey Mountain 53, Southern Huntingdon 46

Tyrone 73, Philipsburg-Osceola 64

Uniontown 97, Elizabeth Forward 61

Unionville 71, Oxford 42

Upper St. Clair 67, Bethel Park 50

Valley Forge Baptist 51, Upper Bucks Christian School 40

Valley View 59, North Pocono 55

Vincentian Academy 82, Eden Christian 62

Wallenpaupack 60, Western Wayne 35

Washington 65, Bethlehem Center 37

Waynesboro 64, Big Spring 50

Waynesburg Central 65, South Park 41

West Allegheny 76, Trinity 73

West Chester Christian 45, Calvary Baptist 28

West Lawn Wilson 60, Exeter 36

West Middlesex 61, Mercer 29

West Philadelphia 88, Audenried 83

West York 73, Dover 39

Western Beaver County 86, Rochester 48

Westinghouse 58, Perry Traditional Academy 54

Westmont Hilltop 75, Somerset 35

William Tennent 58, Council Rock South 45

Winchester Thurston 66, Apollo-Ridge 58

Wissahickon 44, Upper Dublin 35

Wyalusing 59, Williamson 39

York 59, New Oxford 46

York County Tech 59, York Catholic 46

Youngsville 56, Union City 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 61, Hatboro-Horsham 60

Abington Friends 51, George School 41

Abraham Lincoln 68, Dobbins/Randolph 6

Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45

Allderdice 68, Carrick 17

Allentown Central Catholic 33, Pocono Mountain West 30

Archbishop Wood 72, Philadelphia West Catholic 49

Avella 52, Northgate 25

Bellefonte 34, Bald Eagle Area 25

Bellwood-Antis 101, Moshannon Valley 12

Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 27

Berlin-Brothersvalley 76, Rockwood 47

Berwick 57, Nanticoke Area 34

Bethlehem Catholic 76, East Stroudsburg South 29

Big Spring 42, Waynesboro 22

Bishop Carroll 41, Greater Johnstown 25

Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Chestnut Ridge 22

Blacklick Valley 60, Conemaugh Valley 51

Boyertown 57, Norristown 23

Brookville 56, Bradford 39

Cambria Heights 69, Penn Cambria 31

Cameron County 38, Oswayo 30

Cardinal O’Hara 47, Bonner-Prendergast 41

Central Bucks East 63, Pennridge 47

Central Bucks West 69, Quakertown 28

Central Dauphin 56, Mifflin County 30

Central Dauphin East 67, Harrisburg 60

Central Martinsburg 49, Clearfield 20

Central York 49, Dallastown Area 47

Cheltenham 60, Springfield Montco 33

Clarion 59, Venango 14

Columbia 49, Mount Calvary 44

Conestoga Valley 31, Warwick 22

Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30

Council Rock South 40, William Tennent 24

Cranberry 41, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29

Cristo Rey 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 57

Cumberland Valley 59, Chambersburg 23

Cumberland Valley Christian 56, Heritage Academy, Md. 31

Curwensville 52, Harmony 36

Dallas 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

Delone 68, Hanover 30

Dubois Central Catholic 45, Kane Area 35

Eastern York 73, Northeastern 52

Edison 46, West Philadelphia 35

Elizabethtown 67, Lebanon 39

Engineering And Science 38, Sankofa Freedom 30

Forest Hills 69, Bedford 38

Fox Chapel 50, Seneca Valley 46

Frankford 59, Franklin Learning Center 24

Germantown Academy 49, Episcopal Academy 37

Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 38

Gratz 50, Kensington 45

Greencastle Antrim 39, James Buchanan 27

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Red Land 34

Hazleton Area 71, Pittston Area 31

Hempfield 30, Manheim Township 28

Holy Redeemer 70, Tunkhannock 33

Homer-Center 56, Purchase Line 47

Huntingdon 59, Penns Valley 53

Jim Thorpe 46, Blue Mountain 26

Juniata Valley 73, West Branch 7

Keystone 54, Union 31

Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Area 32

Lansdale Catholic 72, St. Hubert’s 58

Littlestown 53, Biglerville 49

Mahanoy Area 69, Williams Valley 34

Manheim Central 39, Garden Spot 27

Marian Catholic 43, Lourdes Regional 38

Marion Center 65, Ligonier Valley 36

McKeesport 55, Ringgold 19

Mechanicsburg 38, Cedar Cliff 24

Moniteau 61, Clarion-Limestone 21

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Germantown Friends 34

Moravian Academy 47, Catasauqua 21

Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 24

Nazareth Area 74, Stroudsburg 44

Neumann-Goretti 54, Archbishop Carroll 51

North Clarion 62, Karns City 9

North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34

North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 48

North Schuylkill 79, Pottsville 32

Northampton 43, Easton 40

Northern Lehigh 38, Saucon Valley 28

Northern York 43, Boiling Springs 37

Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 30

Northwest Area 45, MMI Prep 30

Northwestern 51, Corry 16

Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Palmerton 30

Oakland Catholic 57, Penn Hills 37

Overbrook 28, Parkway Center City 19

Parkway Northwest 52, Swenson 40

Parkway West 36, Mastbaum 23

Penn Charter 63, Baldwin 34

Philadelphia Academy Charter 56, Bodine 23

Philadelphia George Washington 43, South Philadelphia 37

Pittsburgh Obama 49, Brashear 33

Pleasant Valley 56, Bethlehem Liberty 38

Plum 65, Kiski Area 34

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 27

Pottsville Nativity 53, Schuylkill Haven 16

Redbank Valley 59, Forest Area 13

Rush 32, Masterman 16

Shade 58, Meyersdale 43

Shalom Christian 36, Faith Christian, W.Va. 27

Susquehanna Township 47, Palmyra 41, OT

Tamaqua 60, Lehighton 36

Tri-Valley 33, Shenandoah Valley 20

Trinity, W.Va. 53, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Tyrone 79, Philipsburg-Osceola 19

United 56, Penns Manor 47

Upper Dublin 58, Wissahickon 32

West Chester Rustin 58, Avon Grove 42

West Greene 44, Ellis School 40

West Shamokin 49, Blairsville 46

Westinghouse 54, Perry Traditional Academy 25

Windber 88, Ferndale 14

Wyoming Seminary 58, Hanover Area 43

Wyoming Valley West 66, Crestwood 38

Wyomissing 47, Twin Valley 44

York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Mohawk, ppd.

West Chester Henderson vs. Coatesville, ppd. to Jan 10th.

