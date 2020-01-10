Zanesville Police Search for Missing Teenager

The Zanesville Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says he is looking for 17-year-old Ahlexis Malinak. She left a residence on Nancy Avenue in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2020. She is described as five feet seven inches tall and 175 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Detective Chris Andrews at (740) 455-0709.

