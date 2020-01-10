Volunteers to search for teen who vanished three weeks ago

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Volunteers plan to search this weekend for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing three weeks ago.

Police in Port Clinton have released little new information over the past two weeks about the disappearance of Harley Dilly.

He was last seen leaving home on the morning of Dec. 20, but he never showed up for school.

Authorities have carried out several searches in the city along Lake Erie with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. Volunteers plan to go out Saturday.

Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home because they said he sometimes spends a night away from home if he gets upset.

Last week, police asked residents to review their home security footage, hoping that might offer clues about what happened.

