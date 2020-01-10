Urban Meyer to Attend Perry County Chamber Breakfast

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – An annual event held in an effort to educate the community and raise funds to help support local businesses is approaching in Perry County. The 5th Annual Perry County Chamber of Commerce Groundhog Breakfast will be held on Friday, January 31 at Sheridan High School. Doors open at 5:45 AM and former OSU Head Football Coach Urban Meyer will be the guest speaker. John Ulmer, Executive Director of Perry County Chamber of Commerce, says Meyer will arrive shortly after breakfast begins being served.

“Coach Meyer won’t be on the program probably until about—oh, I guess 7:30…quarter to 8 because people are going to be eating and then we’ve got some other things to take care of as far as some awards to present; recognizing other people. We’ve got a corporate sponsor, Mount Perry Propane and they’re going to have a segment in there where they can share their story and everything, too. But, we’re really excited about it. The capacity of Sheridan High School is 450 and we’ve got a waiting list going right now.”

Ulmer says that while there is currently a waiting list to attend the Groundhog Breakfast, all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit economic growth within the community.

“It goes in to help sponsor scholarships; help to pay for a lot of our expenses for operating, helps us do some different programs and networking and stuff throughout the area—and sponsor other events and activities also.”

Tickets are $30 for non-Chamber members and $25 for Chamber members. For more information or to be placed on the wait list, contact the Perry County Chamber of Commerce at 740-342-3547.