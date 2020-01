Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a car slammed into a home Friday morning. It happened at 3135 Maysville Pike at 8:30. Lutz says the driver is a 42-year-old female from Zanesville who swerved off the right side of the road to avoid stopped traffic. The Sheriff says no one in the house was injured and the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

