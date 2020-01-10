S. Illinois, Bradley meet in conference play

Southern Illinois (8-8, 2-1) vs. Bradley (11-5, 2-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays host to Southern Illinois in a MVC matchup. Southern Illinois won 63-50 at home against Valparaiso on Tuesday. Bradley is coming off a 72-52 win at Evansville on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Bradley’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Illinois, Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s total scoring.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Salukis have given up just 57.7 points per game to Missouri Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 61.8 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-7 when it allows at least 61 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

TWO STREAKS: Southern Illinois has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 70.4 points during those contests. Bradley has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com