Most Wanted Muskingum Co.





The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for sex offender Roger Edward McNutt.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the 50-year-old is staying in a residence with a child. He faces charges of failure to register a change of address. The sheriff’s office said he may be in the Crooksville or Zanesville area. They said anyone helping McNutt evade capture will also be charged.

McNutt is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 218 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.

He has multiple tattoos including “Amber” and a panther on his right arm, a grim reaper on his righ shoulder, his left arm has barb wire and a heart with wire, on his chest is a babies hand print and footprint. He also has a dragon on his back.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.