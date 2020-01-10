Missing Teen in Muskingum Co.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a runaway teen.

On January 7, 2020, Ian P Nissley, a 16 year old white male, ran away from his residence in Muskingum County. Ian is 5’10”, 137lbs, black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and grey jeans.

It is believed that Ian may be with his 15 year old girlfriend, Alexis Dooley, who resides in Etna, Ohio. She is also a runaway. Alexis is a white female, 5’, 120lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and polka dot pants.

This is not the first time the teens have ran away together.

The sheriff’s office said a threatening note was located in Ian’s room after he ran away and it is unknown if they have any weapons with them.

If either of these juveniles are seen or if you have any information, please call Muskingum County Dispatch at (740) 452-3637.