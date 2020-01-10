Man wanted for breaking and entering in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY CO, Ohio–Authorities in Guernsey County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in a breaking and entering investigation.

Sheriff Jeff Paden said the suspect forcibly entered the Dollar General in Old Washington and attempted to enter the Marathon gas station, adjacent to the Dollar General early Sunday morning, January 5th.

Sheriff Paden said that the man and the vehicle he was operating were captured on video surveillance at both businesses at approx. 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The man is described as possibly a black male, wearing a black hoodie, and a light colored flat bill hat, black pants, white tennis shoes and green gloves.

He also had a black back pack and a pry bar. The vehicle is a dark colored two door, Scion TC with chrome wheels and an unknown Ohio license plate.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect or any other information regarding this case , they are urged to contact Detective Aaron Coulter at 740-439-6356