Lightning face the Flyers on 9-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-15-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay comes into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of nine consecutive games.

The Flyers are 17-4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 81.8% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 16-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay leads the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.7 goals on 32.6 shots per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 26 assists and has collected 34 points this season. Sean Couturier has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 32 total assists and has recorded 49 points. Alex Killorn has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Lightning: Patrick Maroon: day to day (upper body), Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.