BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 35, West Scranton 27

Bedford 82, Forest Hills 47

Central Bucks West 67, Quakertown 59

Clairton 84, Leechburg 78

Cumberland Valley 41, Chambersburg 28

Devon Prep 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75

Easton 66, Northampton 61

Elizabethtown 63, Lebanon 46

Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21

Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 48

Northwestern Lehigh 55, Palisades 47

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Upper Moreland 33

Scranton Prep 58, Scranton 38

St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 54

Westinghouse 58, Perry Traditional Academy 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 51, George School 41

Abraham Lincoln 68, Dobbins/Randolph 6

Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45

Allderdice 68, Carrick 17

Bellwood-Antis 101, Moshannon Valley 12

Bethlehem Catholic 76, East Stroudsburg South 29

Blacklick Valley 60, Conemaugh Valley 51

Central Bucks West 69, Quakertown 28

Columbia 49, Mount Calvary 44

Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30

Cristo Rey 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 57

Edison 46, West Philadelphia 35

Engineering And Science 38, Sankofa Freedom 30

Frankford 59, Franklin Learning Center 24

Germantown Academy 49, Episcopal Academy 37

Jim Thorpe 46, Blue Mountain 26

Littlestown 53, Biglerville 49

Mahanoy Area 69, Williams Valley 34

Mechanicsburg 38, Cedar Cliff 24

Moravian Academy 47, Catasauqua 21

Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 24

Nazareth Area 74, Stroudsburg 44

Neumann-Goretti 54, Bishop Carroll 51

North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34

Overbrook 28, Parkway Center City 19

Parkway Northwest 52, Swenson 40

Parkway West 36, Mastbaum 23

Penn Charter 63, Baldwin 34

Philadelphia Academy Charter 56, Bodine 23

Philadelphia George Washington 43, South Philadelphia 37

Pittsburgh Obama 49, Brashear 33

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 27

Rush 32, Masterman 16

Shade 58, Meyersdale 43

West Greene 44, Ellis School 40

Westinghouse 54, Perry Traditional Academy 25

Windber 88, Ferndale 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Avon Grove vs. West Chester Rustin, ppd. to Jan 10th.

West Chester Henderson vs. Coatesville, ppd. to Jan 10th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/