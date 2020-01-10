BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 35, West Scranton 27
Bedford 82, Forest Hills 47
Central Bucks West 67, Quakertown 59
Clairton 84, Leechburg 78
Cumberland Valley 41, Chambersburg 28
Devon Prep 81, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75
Easton 66, Northampton 61
Elizabethtown 63, Lebanon 46
Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21
Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 48
Northwestern Lehigh 55, Palisades 47
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Upper Moreland 33
Scranton Prep 58, Scranton 38
St. Joseph’s Prep 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 54
Westinghouse 58, Perry Traditional Academy 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 51, George School 41
Abraham Lincoln 68, Dobbins/Randolph 6
Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45
Allderdice 68, Carrick 17
Bellwood-Antis 101, Moshannon Valley 12
Bethlehem Catholic 76, East Stroudsburg South 29
Blacklick Valley 60, Conemaugh Valley 51
Central Bucks West 69, Quakertown 28
Columbia 49, Mount Calvary 44
Conwell Egan 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30
Cristo Rey 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 57
Edison 46, West Philadelphia 35
Engineering And Science 38, Sankofa Freedom 30
Frankford 59, Franklin Learning Center 24
Germantown Academy 49, Episcopal Academy 37
Jim Thorpe 46, Blue Mountain 26
Littlestown 53, Biglerville 49
Mahanoy Area 69, Williams Valley 34
Mechanicsburg 38, Cedar Cliff 24
Moravian Academy 47, Catasauqua 21
Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 24
Nazareth Area 74, Stroudsburg 44
Neumann-Goretti 54, Bishop Carroll 51
North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34
Overbrook 28, Parkway Center City 19
Parkway Northwest 52, Swenson 40
Parkway West 36, Mastbaum 23
Penn Charter 63, Baldwin 34
Philadelphia Academy Charter 56, Bodine 23
Philadelphia George Washington 43, South Philadelphia 37
Pittsburgh Obama 49, Brashear 33
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Upper Moreland 27
Rush 32, Masterman 16
Shade 58, Meyersdale 43
West Greene 44, Ellis School 40
Westinghouse 54, Perry Traditional Academy 25
Windber 88, Ferndale 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Mohawk, ppd.
Avon Grove vs. West Chester Rustin, ppd. to Jan 10th.
West Chester Henderson vs. Coatesville, ppd. to Jan 10th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/