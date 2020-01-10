BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 62, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 30

Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Tech) 48

Clemente 64, Chicago (Jones) 63

Woodstock North 59, Woodstock 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bartlett 56, South Elgin 45

Batavia 39, St. Charles East 37

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Rich East 36

Edwardsville 57, O’Fallon 45

Hyde Park 68, Chicago King 23

Lindblom 67, Chicago Vocational 16

Simeon 87, Chicago ( SSICP) 11

Streamwood 54, West Chicago 34

