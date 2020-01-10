BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 62, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 30
Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Tech) 48
Clemente 64, Chicago (Jones) 63
Woodstock North 59, Woodstock 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bartlett 56, South Elgin 45
Batavia 39, St. Charles East 37
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Rich East 36
Edwardsville 57, O’Fallon 45
Hyde Park 68, Chicago King 23
Lindblom 67, Chicago Vocational 16
Simeon 87, Chicago ( SSICP) 11
Streamwood 54, West Chicago 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
