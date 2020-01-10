Ford scores 24, Saint Mary’s tops BYU 87-84 in OT

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford had 24 points and Saint Mary’s made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 65 seconds to hold off BYU 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

TJ Haws’ 3-point attempt from the right corner spun out and the Cougars got the rebound but could not get off a final shot.

Haws drove down the lane for a big dunk with 6.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77. The Gaels had two shots to win but Dalton Nixon blocked the first one and Tanner Krebs’ shot went off the front of the rim as time expired.

Malik Fitts had 17 points for Saint Mary’s (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference), which lost in four overtimes at Pacific last Saturday. Dan Fotu added 16 points. T

Haws scored a season-high 29 points for the Cougars (12-5, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jake Toolson added 24 points.

BYU played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who broke the index finger on his right hand in practice on Tuesday. Of the Cougars’ five losses, two have been to top 10 teams, three were on the road in overtime and four were without Childs, who also missed the first nine games of the season.

Saint Mary’s plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday. Brigham Young faces Portland at home on Saturday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com